Embracing cooperative regionalism Separate columnists

Fifty years before the pandemic, I made it a habit to travel across the Western Pacific to experience up close how our island brothers and sisters lived, to feel sorry for their troubles, and to celebrate their accomplishments. I loved the splendor outside, getting to know the people of the vast blue continent of Oceania and immersing themselves in their rich cultures.

After being elected senator of Guam in 1972, I became a founding member of the Pacific Island Legislative Association (APIL). And during my first term as governor of Guam, I founded the Micronesia Council of Chief Executive Officers.

But even before I got into politics, my wife, former First Lady Gary Gutierrez, and I always welcomed students and travelers from other Pacific islands to our home as members of our family.

While abroad, I enjoyed hunting and fishing with close friends in the winds of a host of islands, including Kosrae, Chuuk, Pohnpei, Palau, Yap, Ulithi Atoll, Marshall Islands, Saipan, Tinian, Rota, Pagan, Solomons, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea. For me, this was the best way to get to know the character of my companions, many of whom would become senior leaders in their communities.

I remember with pleasure that I attended the Pacific Executive-Legislative Summit organized by APIL in Rota in 1997 when I was governor of Guam. As an old friend, I was warmly welcomed by lawmakers from all over Micronesia before we started the important business in question.

Such associations are critical assets for vision leaders who understand that our individual settlements can stay just as vital as the networks we devote time to cultivating through personal connections.

Nowhere is this fact clearer than many times that the Northern Mariana Islands Commonwealth government has sent line crews to Guam to help restore electricity to our community after a typhoon knocked down enterprise pillars and shut down load generators. base. Of course, Guam has always provided the answer.

In 1996, I sent the Guam National Guard to Palau to help restore services after the Koror-Babeldaob Bridge collapsed and cut off a water canal. Our bodies brought salting equipment to provide fresh water. When Super Typhoon Paka destroyed Guam in 1997, Palau sent dozens of carpenters and construction workers to help us rebuild.

Diversification together

In Guam, COVID-19 has finally forced us to face the fact that we can no longer rely on commodity tourism and federal spending alone if we want to graduate our economy into a higher engagement plan with the modern world.

By integrating technology and incubating new sustainable industries, we can help meet the demands of the worlds with scalable products and services. But to do so effectively as a gateway to Micronesia, Guami must reconfirm its interdependence with other destinations throughout the region.

Ensure safe passage

My entire career has been shaped by a comprehensive approach to improving living standards and quality of life for the West Pacific islands and the Guam cultural melting pot. And that work continues to this day.

I am pleased every time an elected official asks me to support or advise them on a new initiative that draws inspiration from the legacy of regionalism laid down by my generation. It demonstrates that they too are surpassing competitiveness in the interest of inter-terrestrial harmony.

They acknowledge that a close coalition of small island communities provides socio-economic security that sustains the supply of shared resources.

Thankfully, then-Sen. Kelly Marsh has taken the torch with her new Trade Commission Guam Interregional Act. Signed into law by Governor Lou Leon Guerrero towards the end of the 35th legislature, this act formalizes the pursuit of mutually beneficial economic relations with our island neighbors. Marsh asked me to support this creative concept. Gladly made and her bill is now codified.

Since Guam contains the coronavirus, we must continue to renew traditional alliances with a sense of trust and cooperation. This will be a challenge once we pull back from the socio-economic devastation of COVID-19 and navigate the viral vulnerability of small islands, with insufficient resources. But I can tell you from first-hand experience how much this shared sense of togetherness helps to overcome any obstacle.

Carl TC Gutierrez is a former two-term Guam governor who now serves as chairman of the Economic Strategy Council governors and president and CEO of the Guam Visitor Bureau.