The 45ft high ‘ice volcano’ is formed in Kazakhstan from spring water





A 45-foot ice tower regenerating a volcano has appeared in Kazakhstan.

The structure is made of hot spring water flowing through a thick layer of ice.

The structure is a local attraction and appears in many photos on Instagram.

Visit the Insider Business section for more stories. Meteorological conditions lined up in Kazakhstan this winter, resulting in a 45-meter-long ice tower formed by spring water erupting from an icy plain. The tower appeared in the Almaty region, where freezing temperatures near the fields spend the winter covered with a thick layer of ice and snow. The resulting empty ice bucket in the past it has been referred to by some scientists like an “ice volcano”. Although the shape is similar, they are a special phenomenon from rock volcanoes erupting lava from beneath the Earth’s crust.

A view inside the structure from above.



YouTube / Regularly







In this case, the ice comes from a hot spring. Water splashes into the atmosphere and freezes as it falls back to the surface. Over time, an impressive hollow structure is formed. The ice tower is formed every year around the new year and is a travel destination for locals. Here are some recent photos on Instagram showing the tagged attraction in Kegen, a small town nearby. A post shared by | Almira (@alyasskat) A post shared by (@ Pani.walentyna) A post shared by BEGEZHASULAN (@zhasulangoi) A post shared by Dasha Pechyorkina (dashapechyorkina) A video released in early February by Ruptly, a Kremlin-linked broadcaster RT, shows crowds of people near the cone: Kazakhstan is known to many only through the “Borat” movie franchise. However, the reality of life in Kazakhstan is quite different. When a sequel to the original “Borat” was released in 2020, the Kazakh tourism board embraced the expression of character, “very beautiful”, making it its new tourism slogan. Read more: An astronaut who trained for 5 years for an ISS mission gave us 4 tips to stay motivated in difficult times Similar cones can be seen in the US, often seen in Great Lakes like Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. There, water from the lake pushes under the ice sheet at the lake boundary, creating ice piles. Mark McLean (@Wxandgardenguy) February 7, 2021 But it is in space that ice volcanoes are the most impressive. In 2016, scientists observed what they thought could be a large ice volcano on Pluto, starting 90 miles wide and 2.15 miles high.







