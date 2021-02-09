International
Race to find dozens missing as survivors remember the horror of India’s glacier disaster
Tapovan, India – Indian rescue workers struggled on Tuesday to dig away our rock and mud to reach survivors in a drowned tunnel in the Himalayas after a devastating blast the flood is likely to be caused by a glacial eruption. More than 170 people were still missing two days after a wall of water and debris hit a valley in the northern state of Uttarakhand, destroying bridges and roads, hitting two hydropower plants and killing 32.
The disaster has been blamed on rapidly melting glaciers in the Himalayan region, exacerbated by global warming. Indian researchers have said that while it initially appeared the collapse of a glacial lake caused the sudden flooding, it was possible for a landslide and avalanche to fall into the glacier that released the cascade into the valley.
The activity of building dams and river beds for sand and clearing trees for new roads – some to strengthen protection at the Chinese border – may also have played a role in destabilizing the area.
Most of those missing were workers at two of the many hydropower plants being built around Uttarakhand, a mountainous and ecologically fragile country slightly smaller than Switzerland.
Hundreds of rescue workers were involved in the operation across the state, using helicopters equipped with high-definition cameras with surface penetration, as well as knife dogs.
On Tuesday the focus was on trying to find and retrieve 34 workers who rescuers hoped were still alive in air pockets in a tunnel system filled with icy water and debris. The workers toiled all day and as darkness fell the operation was continuing.
“We are trying to clear the loop inside the tunnel but it has been difficult,” said rescue official PK Tiwari. “We are trying to use drones and other tools to get a clearer picture of the situation inside.”
Nearby, workers used heavy machinery to remove the giant stones from the road blocking the road to the second power plant, where 35 people were missing.
The plant was destroyed and is now a thick-clad wasteland with thick gray mud. In a nearby village, four bodies were found, including that of a police officer.
Survivor stories
One who did so was Rajesh Kumar, 28, who along with others climbed the scaffolding rods in the tunnel for four hours before the water level dropped and they were able to escape.
“Suddenly there was a whistling sound … it was screaming, people were telling us to get out. We thought it was a fire. We started running but the water came in. It was like a Hollywood movie,” Kumar told AFP. .
“We were just telling each other – come on what happens, we should not let go of the sticks,” he said from his hospital bed.
Shopkeeper Ramesh Negi was enjoying the Sunday morning sun when he heard a loud roar and saw a large wall of water crashing off a bridge.
Dozens of workers on the river bed and pastures running cattle along the mountain slopes disappeared under the sudden flood, he recalls.
“There was dust and screams all over,” the 36-year-old told AFP.
Mangra, another survivor, recalled hearing a loud, roaring sound and the shouts of other colleagues: “Run, run, run!”
The 28-year-old came out of the tunnel, but six friends and neighbors from his village did not make it.
“It felt like the mountain was falling and the Earth was moving,” Mangra told AFP outside the tunnel, with cuts and bruises on his hands and feet.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]