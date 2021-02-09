Race to find dozens missing as survivors remember the horror of India’s glacier disaster

Tapovan, India – Indian rescue workers struggled on Tuesday to dig away our rock and mud to reach survivors in a drowned tunnel in the Himalayas after a devastating blast the flood is likely to be caused by a glacial eruption. More than 170 people were still missing two days after a wall of water and debris hit a valley in the northern state of Uttarakhand, destroying bridges and roads, hitting two hydropower plants and killing 32.

The disaster has been blamed on rapidly melting glaciers in the Himalayan region, exacerbated by global warming. Indian researchers have said that while it initially appeared the collapse of a glacial lake caused the sudden flooding, it was possible for a landslide and avalanche to fall into the glacier that released the cascade into the valley.



The activity of building dams and river beds for sand and clearing trees for new roads – some to strengthen protection at the Chinese border – may also have played a role in destabilizing the area.

A view of the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project in Reni village in Chamoli district after part of the Nanda Devi glacier was cut off in the Tapovan area of ​​the northern state of Uttarakhand, February 7, 2021. AP



Most of those missing were workers at two of the many hydropower plants being built around Uttarakhand, a mountainous and ecologically fragile country slightly smaller than Switzerland.

Hundreds of rescue workers were involved in the operation across the state, using helicopters equipped with high-definition cameras with surface penetration, as well as knife dogs.

On Tuesday the focus was on trying to find and retrieve 34 workers who rescuers hoped were still alive in air pockets in a tunnel system filled with icy water and debris. The workers toiled all day and as darkness fell the operation was continuing.

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) hold the body of a victim after rescuing him from debris during a rescue operation outside a tunnel after a piece of glacier snapped in Tapovan in northern Uttarakhand, India, February 9 2021. STRINGER / REUTERS



“We are trying to clear the loop inside the tunnel but it has been difficult,” said rescue official PK Tiwari. “We are trying to use drones and other tools to get a clearer picture of the situation inside.”

Nearby, workers used heavy machinery to remove the giant stones from the road blocking the road to the second power plant, where 35 people were missing.

The plant was destroyed and is now a thick-clad wasteland with thick gray mud. In a nearby village, four bodies were found, including that of a police officer.

Survivor stories

One who did so was Rajesh Kumar, 28, who along with others climbed the scaffolding rods in the tunnel for four hours before the water level dropped and they were able to escape.

Every life matters, every hand helps! We perform rescue operations in #Chamoli, Uttarakhand @Ashokkumarips pic.twitter.com/Dpzbm5EsJX – Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) February 7, 2021

“Suddenly there was a whistling sound … it was screaming, people were telling us to get out. We thought it was a fire. We started running but the water came in. It was like a Hollywood movie,” Kumar told AFP. .

“We were just telling each other – come on what happens, we should not let go of the sticks,” he said from his hospital bed.

Shopkeeper Ramesh Negi was enjoying the Sunday morning sun when he heard a loud roar and saw a large wall of water crashing off a bridge.

Dozens of workers on the river bed and pastures running cattle along the mountain slopes disappeared under the sudden flood, he recalls.

“There was dust and screams all over,” the 36-year-old told AFP.

This photo provided by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shows a man reacting after being pulled from the ground by ITBP personnel during rescue operations after part of the Nanda Devi Glacier snapped in the Tapovan area of ​​northern Uttarakhand state, India. February 7, 2021. Indo-Tibetan Border Police / AP



Mangra, another survivor, recalled hearing a loud, roaring sound and the shouts of other colleagues: “Run, run, run!”

The 28-year-old came out of the tunnel, but six friends and neighbors from his village did not make it.

“It felt like the mountain was falling and the Earth was moving,” Mangra told AFP outside the tunnel, with cuts and bruises on his hands and feet.