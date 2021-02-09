Holocaust scholars ordered an apology in the case of Polish defamation

WARSAW, Poland – A Warsaw court ruled on Tuesday that two prominent Holocaust scholars should apologize to a woman who claimed her late uncle had been defamed in a historical act that suggested he helped kill Jews during World War II.

Lawyers for 81-year-old Filomena Leszczynska argued that her uncle was a Polish hero who had rescued Jews and that researchers had damaged her good name and that of her family.

The Warsaw District Court did not rule that they should be forced to pay her 100,000 zlotys ($ 27,000), as her lawyers had requested.

The case is being closely watched because it is expected to set an important precedent for independent Holocaust research. The decision was not final, however, and Barbara Engelking, the author of the excerpt in question, said her party planned to appeal.

At issue was the question of Polish national pride, according to the plaintiffs and according to the defendants, the future independence of the Holocaust search.

Judge Ewa Jonczyk ruled that scholars Engelking and Jan Grabowski should apologize in writing to Leszczynska for providing inaccurate information that her late uncle, Edward Malinowski, abducted a Jewish woman during the war and contributed to the deaths of Jewish Jews. hidden in a forest in Malinowo in 1943, when Poland was under German occupation. They were also ordered to apologize for violating his honor.

The judge noted discrepancies in the testimony, given at different times, by the Jewish woman, whose testimony was the basis for describing Malinowski’s conduct.

Malinowski was acquitted in a communist court in 1950 as an accomplice in the German killing of 18 Jews in a forest near the village of Malinowo in 1943.

He is mentioned in a short passage of a 1,600-page historical work, “Endless Night: The Fate of the Jews in Selected Regions of Occupied Poland, which was edited by Grabowski and Engelking. They researched and wrote parts of it, of along with other researchers.

Leszczynska is backed by the Polish League Against Defamation, a group that fights harmful and untrue descriptions of Poland.

Grabowski, a Polish-Canadian professor of history at the University of Ottawa, and Engelking, founder and director of the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw, are among Poland’s most prominent Holocaust scholars.

They see the case as an attempt to discredit their general findings and to discourage other scholars from investigating the truth about the Polish involvement in the German massacre of Jews.

Jewish rights organizations expressed concern about the decision, arguing that any errors in scientific work should be left to other scholars to rise to a process of revision and revision. Mark Weitzman with the Wiesenthal Center said he feared this would have a shocking effect on researchers and open the door to other cases.

Plaintiffs’ attorney, Monika Brzozowska-Pasieka, denied that there was any attempt to stifle research or speeches.

The judge rejected the request for financial compensation, saying that such an amount would have an effect on future research.

Poland was invaded by Nazi Germany during the war and its population was subjected to mass murder and slave labor. While 3 million of the country’s 3.3 million Jews were killed, so were more than 2 million mostly Polish Christians. The Poles resisted the Nazis at home and abroad and never cooperated as a state with the Third Reich. Thousands of Poles have been recognized by Yad Vashem in Israel for risking their lives to save Jews.

However, in the midst of more than five years of occupation, there were also some Poles who betrayed the Jews to the Germans. The topic was taboo during the communist era and any new revelation of Polish wrongdoing in recent years has provoked a backlash.

The defamation case has raised concerns internationally as it comes amid a wider historical state-backed offensive. The government had tried to wrongly criminalize blaming the Polish nation for the Holocaust crimes in 2018, but the law was withdrawn after sparking a diplomatic dispute with Israel.

Polish conservative authorities do not deny that some Poles harm Jews, but they believe the focus on Polish wrongdoing obscures the fact that most of these killings took place under German orders and terror.

The Polish Anti-Defamation League is ideologically aligned with the country’s ruling party, and scholars see it as an indicator the issue is part of a government-backed effort to promote its historic narrative.

The endless night focuses on the fates of the Jews who escaped as the Nazis were liquidating ghettos and sending residents to extermination camps. He documents the cases of Jews who tried to hide, with those who survived doing so thanks to the help of the Poles. It also presents extensive evidence of Polish individuals who collaborated in the betrayal of Jews by the Nazis.

At the heart of the issue was the testimony given in 1996 by a Jewish woman, born Estera Siemiatycka, to the USC Shoah Foundation, a Los Angeles-based group that collects oral histories of the Holocaust era. When she spoke, she had changed her name to Maria Wiltgren.

Wiltgren, who is no longer alive, described Malinowski, the elder of Malinowo village, as someone who helped him survive under an alleged Aryan identity by placing him in a group of Poles sent to work in Germany after she had buy fake letters. But she also said he cheated her out of money and possessions. Two of her sons testified that she considered him a bad man.

The book says Wiltgren “realized he was an accomplice in the deaths of several dozen Jews who had hidden in the woods and surrendered to the Germans, yet she gave false evidence in his defense at his post-war trial.

The judge noted that in the other testimonies Wiltgren gave a different, more favorable account of Malinowski.

Engelking, who wrote the chapter, admitted a mistake. In the book she mentioned that when Wiltgren was in Germany during the war, she traded with Malinowski. The book did not make it clear that it was another man of the same name. Engelking argued that the error had no bearing on the larger issue of the village elder’s behavior toward the Jews.

Associated Press researcher Randy Herschaft in New York contributed.