Senior EU diplomat to propose new sanctions against Russia





It will be up to the member states to decide the next step, but yes, this may involve sanctions. And I will present concrete proposals, using the right of initiative that the high representative has, Borrell told EU lawmakers. Control efforts should include combining powerful actions against disinformation, cyberattacks and other potential hybrid challenges, he said. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most high-profile political enemy, was arrested in January when he returned to Moscow after spending months in Germany recovering from a poisoning in Russia with what experts say was Novichok-era Soviet-era nerve agent. The EU has imposed sanctions on those responsible for his poisoning, but Navalny has urged Europeans to crack down on travel bans and freeze assets on some Russian oligarchs close to Putin. Borrell did not elaborate on his proposal. Germany, Poland and Sweden on Monday each declared a Russian diplomat in their country persona non grata, in retaliation for Moscow’s decision in recent weeks to expel diplomats from three EU countries, accusing them of taking part of a rally in support of Navalny. Moscow’s decision on Friday was an additional slap in the face to Europeans because it came as senior EU diplomat Borrell was meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Borrell said he learned about the evictions on social media. Several lawmakers on Tuesday criticized the former Spanish foreign minister for the timing of his visit and for not doing enough to oppose Lavrov at a press conference some described as an ambush. Foreign Minister Lavrov’s behavior was unfriendly, uncooperative and unacceptable, said German Conservative MP Michael Gahler. But was not Lavrov expected to produce an attack on the EU? The trip was not just for Navalny. Russia is a major trading partner and the EU depends on the country for natural gas. It is also a key player in talks to curb Iran ‘s nuclear ambitions and has a central role in conflicts affecting European interests, such as those in Syria and Ukraine. But EU countries are deeply divided over their approach to Moscow. Germany of European heavyweights has strong economic interests there, particularly the NordStream 2 underwater pipeline project, and a number of countries are reluctant to get involved in any sanctions battle over Navalny. Borrell said one purpose of his visit was to test whether the Russian authorities are interested in a serious effort to reverse the deterioration of our relationship. But, he said, the answer was clear. No they are not. They are not if we continue to put the political situation and human rights issues in the package. Russia has tried to divide us. They want to divide us, he warned. This seemed to be a clear objective during my visit. We must not fall into these traps. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos