International
Austria to restrict movement from Tyrol due to fear of variants
Austrian leader says people will have to produce a negative coronavirus test to leave Tyrol province as authorities try to prevent the spread of a coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa
About 293 cases of the most contagious variant have been confirmed in Tyrol. More than 120 of those cases are currently active, said Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Concentrated in the Schwaz district, east of Innsbruck, they represent the largest current outbreak of the variant in the European Union, authorities said.
Officials in Tyrol initially resisted the restrictions, but on Monday compiled a list of measures that included more police checks on wearing masks and social distance, and a requirement for negative antigen tests before people could use the cable cars and cable cars.
The federal government in Vienna also warned Austrians on Monday against travel to the province as schools, shops, hair salons, museums and zoos reopened across the country after a nearly six-week blockade.
Kurz said on Tuesday that for 10 days starting Friday, people wishing to leave Tyrol – a popular ski region bordering Germany, Italy and Switzerland – would have to show a negative coronavirus test produced within 48 previous hours.
Police, with support from the military, will enforce the new street rule, Kurz said. He also called on Tyrol to act to ensure that the variant does not spread further within the province.
The measure will not apply to East Tyrol, a part of the province that is separated from Tyrol by a fragment of another Austrian province and Italian territory and is relatively untouched, Kurz said. He said Friday was chosen as the start date to allow time for preparations and because a crazy rush and chaos would not be helpful.
The Chancellor noted preliminary results from a small study showing that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, one of three purified vaccines for use in the EU, was only minimally effective against mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 caused by variant i South Africa.
This is a big problem because almost 50% of the vaccine we will deliver over the summer comes from AstraZeneca, Kurz said. So … we have to do everything to prevent the spread of this variant, and if that does not succeed, at least to slow down its spread.
If a mutation like the one in South Africa spreads rapidly and forcefully, it will cost many people their lives and the road to normalcy will be delayed again for months, the chancellor told reporters in Vienna.
Austria’s initial response to the Tyrolean eruption drew criticism in neighboring Germany. Ahead of Tuesday ‘s announcement, a senior official in Bavaria’ s main ruling party said that from our point of view, what Austria is doing is irresponsible.
To be fair, it is a farce on the one hand that issues a warning to their population against travel to the province of Tyrol, and on the other hand the relief (restrictions) throughout the country, including in Tyrol, Markus Blume, the secretary general of Christian Social Union Party, told the German news channel n-tv.
Tyrol is home to the Ischgl ski resort, the site of what is considered one of Europe’s earliest events of the super-spreading pandemic nearly a year ago. An independent commission later found that regional authorities acted too slowly to close the ski resorts.
Geir Moulson reported from Berlin.
Follow all the AP pandemic stories in:
https://apnews.com/coronavirus-pandemic
https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus- vaccine
https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
