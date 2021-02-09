Parirakshana Samithi Steel Plant – Times of India





VISAKHAPATNAM: The meeting of all unions decided to intensify the unrest against the disinvestment movement of the central government by keeping politics aside and putting all parties and unions under one umbrella.

A series of protests were planned by all unions until the movement was canceled.

Representatives of the ruling peoples YSRCP stated that not only their party but also the government is against the privatization of the Jewel of Andhra Pradesh, the Vizag Steel Factory.

The meeting held at the Government Friends House formally accepted the formation of the Steel Plant Protection Council (Parirakshana Summit) and asked Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao to chair the committee.

Tourism Minister Srinivasa Rao said he would take over union leaders in New Delhi and oppose the central government privatization move.

Our member Rajya Sabha V Vijayasai Reddy has already met with the Minister of Finance and our MPs are meeting the Minister of Steel of the Union tomorrow. We are ready to sacrifice our lives but will not accept the privatization of the plant, he said.

Instead of lending a helping hand to the loss-making steel plant, the government has undertaken the disinvestment move, the minister claimed. He called on the supreme leader of the TDP and former CM Chandrababu Naidu to join hands to agent forces for the good of the state by setting aside party flags.

The minister called on the presidents of all parties to write letters to the central government.

The steel plant is about Rs 6,000 crore profits in general, but the central government has tried to hand it over to private individuals or institutions for a cheaper price while the plant has assets of 1.25 lakh crore, he said.

All unions, with the exception of CITU, attended the meeting and said that if the central government were to allocate the captive mines, the workers would put the plant on the road to profit. They decided to continue the riots and a protest was planned at the entrance of the plant in Kurmannapalem on Wednesday.

MLAs Tippala Nagireddy, Adip Raj, CPI JV Assistant Secretary Satyanarayana Murthy, YSRCP City President Vamsi Krishna, GA Congress State Secretary Narayana Rao, S Venkateswara Rao City President, CPI City Secretary M Pydiraikat, Adina and leaders Mantri Rajasekhar, K Srin Rao and others attended.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos