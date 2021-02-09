The coronavirus in Berkshire gathers – Tuesday, February 9th

More than 160 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Berkshire in the last 24 hours.

Public Health England has recorded 164 laboratory-confirmed cases in areas including Reading, Bracknell, Wokingham, West Berkshire, Slough and Windsor and Maidenhead.

These figures, accurate as of Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m., bring the county lab Covid-19 positive tests to 51,429, according to Public Health in England.

RBH

Local division for the last 24 hours as follows:

Reading – 24 cases, 10,074 in total

West Berkshire – 26 cases, 5,716 in total

Bracknell – 20 cases, 6,538 in total

Wokingham – 19 cases, 7,563 in total

Slough – 50 cases, 13,824 in total

Windsor and Maidenhead – 25 cases, 7,714 in total

There have now been 3,972,148 people across the UK who tested positive for Covid-19.

The total number of deaths – those with Covid-19 listed on their death certificate – across the UK has now reached 121,674.

The final seven-day rate for 100,000 people in the country is as follows:

Reading – 252.2

West Berkshire – 172.3

Bracknell – 234.2

Wokingham – 140.3

Slough – 346.4

Windsor and Maidenhead – 156.5

Covid Ambulance

In today’s national coronavirus news:

The vaccines are “fully effective” against the Kent variant of the coronavirus, said Environment Secretary George Eustice.

He told Sky News that the variant remains “our main challenge at the moment”.

“() Is very infectious, spreads faster than some of the other variants and dominates at the moment and is our main challenge.

“And vaccines are completely effective against this particular type.”

Experts believe the coronavirus is becoming an “endemic” disease, said a leading epidemiologist.

Professor David Heymann, from the School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London, was asked on BBC Radio 4 today if people would have to “learn to live with” the circulating coronavirus.

Prof Heymann replied: “It certainly seems so in the shorter period, and perhaps even in the long run.

“Most experts believe that this disease is now becoming endemic, but the good thing is that we have many tools including vaccines with which we can deal with this virus.”

Comparing the spread of HIV / AIDS, he added: “We have learned to live with it, as we will learn to live with this infection as well.”

Covid 19

Mr Eustice said it was “disappointing” that some NHS staff refused to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

“I think it is always very difficult to request or order vaccination … it has always been the case that people have to choose to want it,” the environment secretary told Sky News.

“It’s definitely disappointing if the people working in our NHS, who themselves in very small numbers, have decided not to get the vaccine.

“We want to get maximum protection especially for those vulnerable groups but also for those such as those working in the NHS who are particularly exposed and the vast majority of whom have received the vaccine.”

The Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee (JCVI) will determine who they believe should be in line for Covid-19 strikes within weeks.