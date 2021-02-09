International
The coronavirus in Berkshire gathers – Tuesday, February 9th
More than 160 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Berkshire in the last 24 hours.
Public Health England has recorded 164 laboratory-confirmed cases in areas including Reading, Bracknell, Wokingham, West Berkshire, Slough and Windsor and Maidenhead.
These figures, accurate as of Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m., bring the county lab Covid-19 positive tests to 51,429, according to Public Health in England.
READ MORE: The man who traveled from London to Reading to meet children accused of sex crimes
RBH
Local division for the last 24 hours as follows:
Reading – 24 cases, 10,074 in total
West Berkshire – 26 cases, 5,716 in total
Bracknell – 20 cases, 6,538 in total
Wokingham – 19 cases, 7,563 in total
Slough – 50 cases, 13,824 in total
Windsor and Maidenhead – 25 cases, 7,714 in total
There have now been 3,972,148 people across the UK who tested positive for Covid-19.
The total number of deaths – those with Covid-19 listed on their death certificate – across the UK has now reached 121,674.
The final seven-day rate for 100,000 people in the country is as follows:
Reading – 252.2
West Berkshire – 172.3
Bracknell – 234.2
Wokingham – 140.3
Slough – 346.4
Windsor and Maidenhead – 156.5
READ MULTIPLE MM: THREE further arrests after Tilehurst’s death
Covid Ambulance
In today’s national coronavirus news:
The vaccines are “fully effective” against the Kent variant of the coronavirus, said Environment Secretary George Eustice.
He told Sky News that the variant remains “our main challenge at the moment”.
“() Is very infectious, spreads faster than some of the other variants and dominates at the moment and is our main challenge.
“And vaccines are completely effective against this particular type.”
Experts believe the coronavirus is becoming an “endemic” disease, said a leading epidemiologist.
Professor David Heymann, from the School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London, was asked on BBC Radio 4 today if people would have to “learn to live with” the circulating coronavirus.
Prof Heymann replied: “It certainly seems so in the shorter period, and perhaps even in the long run.
“Most experts believe that this disease is now becoming endemic, but the good thing is that we have many tools including vaccines with which we can deal with this virus.”
Comparing the spread of HIV / AIDS, he added: “We have learned to live with it, as we will learn to live with this infection as well.”
Covid 19
Mr Eustice said it was “disappointing” that some NHS staff refused to receive a coronavirus vaccine.
“I think it is always very difficult to request or order vaccination … it has always been the case that people have to choose to want it,” the environment secretary told Sky News.
“It’s definitely disappointing if the people working in our NHS, who themselves in very small numbers, have decided not to get the vaccine.
“We want to get maximum protection especially for those vulnerable groups but also for those such as those working in the NHS who are particularly exposed and the vast majority of whom have received the vaccine.”
The Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee (JCVI) will determine who they believe should be in line for Covid-19 strikes within weeks.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]