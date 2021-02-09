Indian Army trains dog squad to sniff out COVID-19

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The Indian Army is training dogs to find COVID-19 in its ranks by sniffing human sweat and hunger, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Breeds such as bone spaniels and labradors are being trained to detect disease from infected human cells in a facility in New Delhi.

Some countries are considering using dogs to identify the coronavirus at airports and other public spaces. But the military deployment is the first time in India that dogs are being used to detect COVID-19, said Colonel Surender Saini, an army dog ​​trainer.

“Based on the data from the samples we have tested so far, we can conclude that the ability to detect the disease is more than 95% among holiday dogs,” Saini told Reuters partner ANI.

At least eight dogs were being trained to settle in a transit camp in northern India, from where troops move to high-security border areas. Dogs would allow faster detection of the disease and reduce the need for tests in remote locations.

India has recorded the second highest number of coronavirus cases in the world after the United States, but the daily number has dropped since it peaked in September last year.

(Written by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Edited by Giles Elgood)