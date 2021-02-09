Photos: Koala trying to cross Australian highway rescued after causing collision with 5 cars





A koala has been rescued after causing a collision with five cars as it tried to cross a six-lane highway in South Australia. Police said the crash in heavy traffic Monday morning in the city of Adelaide caused some injuries but no one sought an ambulance. The animal rescuer said she got out of her car to investigate what had caused the gathering. Nadia Tugwell, with her coat in hand, joined a stranger tightening a blanket in an attempt to capture the marsupial. A concrete highway divider had blocked the passage of the koala. The koala was not damaged in any way, Tugwell said. It was very active, but very quiet. Once the koala was in its trunk, Tugwell drove to a gas station to deliver the animal to wildlife rescuers. In the meantime, the koala was able to climb out of the trunk into the cabin of its SUV. Decided to come to the front towards me, so I said, okay, you stay here. I would go out, she said. She started sitting at the wheel for a while: (as if) saying: let’s go for a car, and that’s when I started taking pictures, she added. Tugwell said she had learned from past experience how to calm koalas by covering their eyes. She lives near an eucalyptus forest outside Adelaide and has twice called animal keepers to rescue koalas damaged in clashes with other koalas. I live up in the hills, and if you let them do what they want to do and you don’t follow them or something, they’re okay, Tugwell said. The leather cuts of her luxury vehicle were scratched by the animal, but Tugwell said the happy ending was worth the damage. The koala was later released into a forest far away from the highway.



