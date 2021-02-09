Colombia offers temporary legal status to nearly 1 million Venezuelan migrantsExBulletin

footprint Juan Barreto / AFP through Getty Images Juan Barreto / AFP through Getty Images

Colombia will provide temporary protection status to nearly one million undocumented Venezuelan migrants, enabling them to work in the country legally as well as have access to health care and other essential services.

The initiative was announced by Colombian President Ivan Duque and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in a joint conference on Monday. It constitutes a major humanitarian act from a country that is home to some 1.7 million displaced Venezuelans, more than half of whom do not have regular status, according to UNHCR.

“We launched [temporary protective status] “for Venezuelan migrants, with the aim of providing care for those fleeing dictatorship,” Duque wrote in a tweet. “This mechanism allows us to have information to grant immigration status and, for 10 years, the possibility of a residence visa.”

The new temporary protection statute will make Venezuelan migrants who are in Colombia illegally eligible for a 10-year residence permit and will allow migrants currently in temporary residence to extend their stay, Associated Press reports.

Migrants who arrived in Colombia before January 31 are legal, as are those who enter legally during the first two years that the policy is in force. Duque also said that anyone not registered in the new status will be subject to deportation.

Overall, the initiative could benefit up to one million Venezuelans living in Colombia without proper documents, according to the AP, as well as the hundreds of thousands who need to extend temporary visas.

“Colombia’s offer to provide temporary protection to Venezuelans on its territory for a ten-year period is a humanitarian gesture of unprecedented scale in the region and around the world,” Grandi said in remarks. “This initiative is an extraordinary example of humanity, commitment to human rights and pragmatism.”

Political, humanitarian and socio-economic unrest have spurred more than 4.5 million Venezuelans to leave their country since 2014, in what UN describe as one of the biggest displacement crises in the world. Many are settled in other parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, with a significant portion about 37% now living in neighboring Colombia.

The influx of migrants and refugees has continued mainly during the coronavirus pandemic, which NPR’s John Otis reports has further strained municipal budgets and highlighted healthcare systems.

The UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration noted in a joint statement that the pandemic has had a “devastating” impact on Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin America hit hard, with many struggling to survive in the face of worsening poverty, losing countries. labor, evictions, hunger and lack of access to medical care.

Most of this population works in the informal sector of the economy and often faces exploitation and abuse, Grandi added, saying the temporary protection status will allow them to “fully contribute to Colombian society”.

It will also provide members of this population with access to basic services, including the national health system and COVID-19 vaccines. Duque sparked a wave of criticism from humanitarian groups in December when he said undocumented migrants from Venezuela would be unfit for COVID-19 vaccines.

In his remarks, Duque also said that the registration of undocumented immigrants and refugees would benefit Colombia’s insurance agencies and facilitate the provision of social services.

“Regulating Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Colombia by securing a generous temporary protection status is a key to facilitating their socio-economic integration and access to the national health system and COVID-19 vaccination campaigns,” said Antnio Vitorino. Director General of IOM.

For a longer time, agencies said giving more people access to the labor market could also reduce their dependence on humanitarian aid and contribute to Colombia’s eventual socio-economic recovery after the pandemic.

Venezuelan population in Colombia fell more than 2% last year as tens of thousands of people returned to Venezuela during the economic shutdown, according to Reuters. Still, Colombian authorities expect many to return as the economy recovers and bring other people with them.

Duque said in his remarks that he hopes other countries will follow Colombia’s example.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the move at one tweet posted on Monday, writing: “The US stands with Colombia in support of refugees and migrants as we also work to rebuild and expand our humanitarian programs worldwide.”