The Home Office scraps plans to house asylum seekers in portacabins near Yarls Wood

The Home Office has scrapped plans to house 200 asylum seekers in a prison-style camp near a detention center a big win for local activists. The department confirmed today that it has decided not to proceed with the proposals, which would have seen asylum seekers housed in prefabricated portacas near Yarls Wood in Bedfordshire. The plans, which surfaced late last year, sparked a backlash from lawmakers, councilors and local activists, who launched legal action against the expansion of the infamous detention center. Activists had raised fears about the well-being of asylum seekers in the remote country and the traumatic impact of detention on the property of an immigration prison. Announcing the decision today, the Interior Ministry said the camp was intended to be used as winter contingency planning, but that it is now clear that we do not need to use the extra capacity in this place at this time. Local resident Rosie Newbigging, who launched a lawsuit against the Home Office over the plans, said the overthrow was a victory for the community of people, locally and nationally, who believe that asylum seekers deserve to be treated with dignity and humanity. . It just shows that if you fight again, you can just win. Local Labor MP Mohammad Yasin said he was relieved by the decision. It was a horrible idea to shelter a vulnerable group of people in hostile, inconvenient and insecure shelter in the midst of a pandemic, he said. Many thanks to MPs, councilors and other activists who spoke out against this and other inappropriate places in Kent and Wales. Hundreds of asylum seekers are still being held at army barracks in Kent and Pembrokeshire while plans to open a new site in Barton Stacey, Hampshire, are still on the cards. Following today’s decision, Refugee Action chief executive Stephen Hale said ministers should now close other countries where asylum seekers are being held in scandalous conditions. He said: We need to accommodate people seeking asylum in habitable homes in our communities where they can access services and start rebuilding their lives. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said today that asylum seekers coming from any of the 33 countries on the Covid-19 red list will be denied entry and will return again. Britain has an obligation under international agreements to grant asylum to people who fear persecution.

