Polish court orders scholars to apologize over Holocaust study





WARSAW A Polish judge on Tuesday ordered two Holocaust scholars to apologize publicly for including incorrect information in a two-volume academic study that delved into the role played by individual Poles in killing Jews during World War II. The order came at the end of a closely followed defamation trial, brought by the granddaughter of a wartime village mayor, who, according to a Jewish survivor, cited in a 2018 study coordinated by researchers, was accomplice in the killing of 18 Jews who took refuge by the Nazis in a forest in eastern Poland. But the judge, Ewa Jonczyk, rejected a $ 27,000 indemnity claim from her granddaughter Filomena Leszczynska, who relied on legal action by a state-funded organization dedicated to protecting Poland and its reputation. Polish nation. Judge Jonczyk said she had ruled against awarding damages because the court rulings should not have had a cooling effect on the research. She also rejected a request for pardon to describe the wartime mayor of Malinowo village, Edward Malinowski, as a hero rescuing Jews. The book had portrayed him as a Nazi thief and collaborator.

The defamation case has sparked alarm among Jewish groups and scholars around the world, who worry that the Polish nationalist government, led since 2015 by the conservative Law and Justice party, wants to curb independent Holocaust research. The government has denied any involvement in the matter. Jan Grabowski, a professor of Polish-Canadian history at the University of Ottawa and a defendant in the case, told Wyborcza Gazeta, Poland’s leading newspaper, that I find it difficult to accept this particular decision. He said he would appeal. The second defendant is Barbara Engelking, a historian at the Polish Holocaust Research Center. I do not feel guilty, she said after the decision in a video statement. Professor Engelking said the issues for which we are supposed to apologize have no basis in fact. She said her account of the actions of war mayors, which included aiding and abetting Jews, was based on the post-war testimony of a Jewish woman whom he had aided and also robbed. This case shows that in the history of the Holocaust, there is no black and white situation, said Professor Engelking.

Both scholars edited Endless Night, a 1,700-page study of Polish behavior under Nazi occupation from 1939 to 1945. During that time, some three million Jews were killed in Polish-occupied territory, mostly in Nazi death camps, but also sometimes by their Polish neighbors. The book infuriated nationalists by describing the cooperation of individual Poles in the murder of Jews. This is something that patriotic versions of Poland’s history, which highlight Polish suffering during World War II, have tried to avoid. The conclusion drawn from the numbers is grim: two out of every three Jews seeking salvation died more often because of their Christian neighbors, the incoming scholars wrote. While refusing to pay damages, the judges ordered the researchers to publish an apology on the research center’s website. Engelkings and send a written apology to Ms. Leszczynska, the granddaughter of wartime presidents, scored a victory for the Polish Anti-Defamation League driving force behind the issue and other nationalist outfits. Maciej Swirski, head of the League, welcomed the decision of the courts, posting a message on Twitter that Mrs. Leszczynska is fighting for all of us so that we do not have to bear the stamp given to us by historians as Holocaust perpetrators. Jewish groups condemned the verdict. The history of the Holocaust requires independent scientific research that should not be subjected to inappropriate efforts under pressure from politicians and the courts, said a statement from the Conference of Jewish Material Claims v. Germany, a major sponsor of historical research on the Holocaust and the World Organization. of the Return of the Jews.







