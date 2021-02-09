Sidhu spent 13 days as a fugitive with friends, was active on Facebook

New Delhi: Farmers’ protests at Singhu border never allowed actor-activist Deep Sidhu to speak from the stage because of his association with the ruling party and his extremist views, said Harinder Happy, a member of Samyukt Kisan Morcha – a group of 40 farm unions that are leading the agitation against the three farm laws.

But around 20:00 on January 25, Sidhu allegedly hijacked the stage and addressed the crowd. He delivered a provocative speech. We asked him to leave the country immediately. No one saw him after that, Happy said.

Protesters at the Singhu border claim it was the last time they saw Sidhu until he was seen again at Red Fort during the Republic Day Day tractor parade.

Delhi police are now trying to unite the sequence of events from that evening until the afternoon of January 26, when Sidhu was seen among those who attacked the Red Fort, vandalized the monument and raised two flags one of the farmers’ union and another one religious flag

Police are investigating whether anyone else was also involved with Sidhu in planning the vandalism in Red Fort. Police have claimed that the violence during the rally and the events on the UNESCO World Heritage Site were not spontaneous actions but were planned as part of a conspiracy. At least 394 police officers and 10 farmers were injured when protesters deviated from pre-approved tractor rally routes and clashed with police when they were barred from entering parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi.

Police officials, who are aware of the details of Sidhu’s interrogation, said on January 26, as soon as his photos and videos began circulating in the media, the actor quietly left for Sonipat, about 20km from the border. Singhu. He was with many friends and supporters, but their number thinned as calls for his arrest became louder. Police suspect he borrowed vehicles from his friends after some of the vehicles Sidhu was using, until January 26, were not seen by any CCTV camera installed at the toll booth on GT Karnal Road.

For the first 24 hours, his phone was on. He was staying at a friends place in Sonipat. On Jan. 26, he launched his first Live Facebook, claiming innocence and hitting those who branded him a traitor, an investigator linked to the case said.

At 8pm on January 27, Delhi police held a press conference reiterating that no person involved in the violence would be spared.

Within two hours of the press release, around 22:00, Sidhu turned off his cell phone. His last location was Sonipat. Then, he began to change his location, the first investigating officer added.

Following the January 27 press conference, at least 12 crime branch, special cell and local police teams were conducting raids at numerous locations in Punjab and Haryana to find Sidhu. Police also tapped the phone numbers of many people connected to Sidhu. A team even visited his women’s home in Purnea, Bihar.

He was not in Bihar either. We found that during all these days, Sidhu visited Chandigarh, Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), Amritsar and then Karnal from where he was finally arrested. He has claimed to have stayed at his friends house. We are verifying this. He even removed his turban to avoid identification. Videos of Sidhu in Red Castle and in the days before the violence show him with a turban, a second police officer added.

On Monday evening, when police arrested Sidhu, he was waiting for a car to flee to Purnea. He was waiting at the Karnal bypass for a car that had been offered by his co-driver for the trip when the police team caught him around 10.30pm. He was hiding in Karnal and crashed into a bypass by another accomplice on a bicycle, just 10 minutes before the arrest, the officer said.

A third police officer, who did not want to be identified, said on February 3 after Delhi police announced A ransom of 1 lak in Sidhu’s arrest, Sidhu found himself in the corner and could not find many friends to protect him while he was hiding.

He could have passed as one of the farmers among the thousands already on the GT Karnal road with their tractors. But the farmers union was distanced from Sidhu, so this made it harder to hide. He had to stay away from protest sites. We have information that he visited some of his friends near Singhu (not the main stage or near the farm leaders) on February 1, but he did not stay there for long. We will ask him why he visited the border again, the third officer added.

But even while hiding for 13 days, Sidhu was active on his Facebook account. Between January 26 and February 8 (until his arrest), he uploaded five videos and claimed he was not among the protesters; repeated that lies were spreading against him; and urged the people to stand united. He also wrote posts about how the protests started after the farm laws were passed in September and the reality of the political and social structure and claimed that it was created by the leaders of the farm union.

On Tuesday afternoon, hours after Sidhu’s arrest, Deputy Special Police Cell Commissioner Sanjeev Yadav said such posts and videos were uploaded by Sidhus’s friend from the US and that Sidhu was careful not to do it himself to avoid arrest.