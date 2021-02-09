Meet Modi-Ghani: India, Afghanistan in pact to build second dam in Kabul

In a message of solidarity with the Afghan people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that “no outside power” can stop Afghanistan’s development or its friendship with India, and that both neighbors want to see their region free from threat. severe “of terrorism and extremism.

He also expressed concern about growing incidents of violence in Afghanistan including the cowardly targeting of innocent citizens, journalists and activists, and noted that India supports a comprehensive ceasefire to end hostilities. Modi was speaking at a virtual meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who was organized to sign a 0 that would help meet Kabul city’s drinking water demand.

“I want to assure every Afghan brother and sister, from Badakhshan to Nimroz and Herat in Kandahar, that India stands with you. In every step of your journey of patience, courage and determination, India will be with you,” Modi said.

In his remarks, Ghani said peace in Afghanistan is within reach if the parties and their supporters in the Taliban embrace a real political solution, seen as a clear reference to Pakistan.

The Afghan president said terrorism should be seen as a “complete ecosystem” and not as isolated groups or individuals, noting that “destructive forces” are threatening the region’s future.

Modi said strengthening internal unity among the Afghan people is very important and has issued confidence that a united Afghanistan will be able to face any challenge.

READ ALSO: Indian ministers switch to local Koo platform as Twitter stall continues

“No outside power can stop the development of Afghanistan, or the Indo-Afghan friendship,” he said. India has been a major player in Afghanistan and it has expanded development aid to allocate about $ 3 billion in recent years in the country.

“We are concerned about the escalation of violence in Afghanistan. Innocent citizens, journalists and activists are being cowardly targeted. “We call for an immediate end to the violence and we immediately support a comprehensive ceasefire,” Modi said.

“Violence is a revenge for peace, and the two can not go together. “As a close neighbor and a strong strategic partner, both India and Afghanistan want to see their region free from the severe crisis of terrorism and extremism,” he said. The Prime Minister noted that India has been a supporter of a process peace that is led, owned and controlled by Afghanistan.

“In the success of Afghanistan, we see the success of India and its entire region,” Modi said.

In his brief speech at the meeting, Ghani said all actors should be asked to abide by the “rules of sovereignty” and stop giving “holy places” and interfering in the affairs of their neighbors, in a reference to visible to Pakistan. “Peace in Afghanistan means whether the parties and their supporters in the Taliban embrace a real political solution. But the Afghans will not surrender or surrender. “It must be understood that our security forces have not been defeated,” he said.

The Afghan president also warned that if his country plunges into uncertainty, then the consequences for the region and the world will be “terrible”.

READ ALSO: Farm Laws Not Religious Scriptures That Cannot Be Changed: Farooq Abdullah

Describing India as a true partner, Ghani thanked him for the “gift of water” and said the Shatoot dam would inject enough water into the Kabul River.

He said India’s assistance provided the foundation for Afghanistan’s democratic stability and prosperity.

“India ‘s assistance is iconic in our landscapes from the Salma Dam to the transmission lines in the Afghan parliament, the symbol of our democracy,” he said. “We would like to thank (Rabindranath) Tagore again for giving the Indian people the image of Kabuliwala and today on behalf of Kabuliwala, I would like to say thank you for that,” he told Modi.

The Lalandar Dam, popularly known as Shatoot is part of India’s new development aid to Afghanistan.

“The Lalandar Dam would meet the safe drinking water needs of Kabul City, provide irrigation water to the surrounding areas, rehabilitate the existing irrigation and drainage network, assist with flood protection and management efforts in the area and also provided electricity to the region, “said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Damascus is the second largest dam being built from India to Afghanistan after the Salma Dam, which was inaugurated by Modi in June 2016.

“The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding at the Lalandar Dam (Shatoot) is a reflection of India’s strong and long-term commitment towards the socio-economic development of Afghanistan and the sustainable partnership between our two countries,” the MEA said.

He said India has completed more than 400 projects covering all 34 provinces of Afghanistan so far.