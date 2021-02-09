International
VET calls BJP anti-poor after MCD sets 5 tariffs for use of public toilets
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led the decision of municipal corporations to impose 5 charges for using public toilets was anti-poor as thousands of slum dwellers in the city are addicted to public toilets
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led the decision of municipal corporations to impose 5 charges for using public toilets was anti-poor as thousands of slum dwellers in the city are addicted to public toilets.
The BJP denied the allegations as baseless and accused the VET of deceiving people.
While VET is in charge of the Delhi government, BJP regulates the three Delhi Municipal Corporations (MCDs).
BJP-led MCDs have decided to impose 5 for use in toilets under their jurisdiction. This decision will cause great inconvenience to the residents of the slums. BJP is an anti-poor party and they have tried it again. BJP-run MCDs have unfortunately failed to keep toilets under their jurisdiction and now with this decision, they are forcing poor people to leave Delhi or opt for open defecation. These are inhuman schemes, said AAPs municipal affairs officer Durgesh Pathak.
The Delhi Congress on Monday had claimed that residents of slums groups south of Delhi Andrews Ganj and surrounding areas, under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), had to pay 5 for the use of municipal toilets.
Congressional Adviser Abhishek Dutt said 5 was being realized by the private company that maintains the community toilet complex by users in the impoverished Indira Camp group in Andrews Ganj. He said this was being done despite the civil authority agreeing not to take money from users of toilet blocks or urine in poor groups.
Dutt said that so far, residents had used the facility free of charge. Being an area councilor, Dutt raised the issue with municipal authorities and also wrote to the SDMC mayor requesting her intervention.
Dismissing the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesman Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, These allegations are baseless. VET is deceiving people. The proposal of municipal corporations to set toilet usage fees is for units located in market areas and not in toilet blocks located in and around slums, relocation colonies and lower income areas. It would be better if they stop confusing people and ensure that their government issues adequate funding for the maintenance of these devices.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]