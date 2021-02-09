VET calls BJP anti-poor after MCD sets 5 tariffs for use of public toilets

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led the decision of municipal corporations to impose 5 charges for using public toilets was anti-poor as thousands of slum dwellers in the city are addicted to public toilets.

The BJP denied the allegations as baseless and accused the VET of deceiving people.

While VET is in charge of the Delhi government, BJP regulates the three Delhi Municipal Corporations (MCDs).

BJP-led MCDs have decided to impose 5 for use in toilets under their jurisdiction. This decision will cause great inconvenience to the residents of the slums. BJP is an anti-poor party and they have tried it again. BJP-run MCDs have unfortunately failed to keep toilets under their jurisdiction and now with this decision, they are forcing poor people to leave Delhi or opt for open defecation. These are inhuman schemes, said AAPs municipal affairs officer Durgesh Pathak.

The Delhi Congress on Monday had claimed that residents of slums groups south of Delhi Andrews Ganj and surrounding areas, under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), had to pay 5 for the use of municipal toilets.

Congressional Adviser Abhishek Dutt said 5 was being realized by the private company that maintains the community toilet complex by users in the impoverished Indira Camp group in Andrews Ganj. He said this was being done despite the civil authority agreeing not to take money from users of toilet blocks or urine in poor groups.

Dutt said that so far, residents had used the facility free of charge. Being an area councilor, Dutt raised the issue with municipal authorities and also wrote to the SDMC mayor requesting her intervention.

Dismissing the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesman Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, These allegations are baseless. VET is deceiving people. The proposal of municipal corporations to set toilet usage fees is for units located in market areas and not in toilet blocks located in and around slums, relocation colonies and lower income areas. It would be better if they stop confusing people and ensure that their government issues adequate funding for the maintenance of these devices.