The YSRCP has no expansion plans in Telangana, says Sajjala





With YS Sharmila, YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister throwing suggestions of a floating political party in Telangana, Government Adviser | (Public Works) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday said the YSR Congress Party has taken a clear stance against its expansion into neighboring Telugu state. The decision was made by Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy in the interest of the party and the people of the State, he said. Hours after Mr. Sharmila announced that she was eager to bring Rajanna Rajyam to Telangana during a meeting with the loyalists of her father and former Prime Minister Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Hyderabad, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy tried to clear the air over speculation of changes in the YSR family. Jagan not in favor of a new party I can assure you that there are no personal differences between Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mrs. Sharmila. But yes, there is a difference of opinion about creating a new political party in Telangana. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is of the opinion that it would be prudent for both the AP and Telangana governments to work in harmony in the greater interests of the people of both States. He does not support the idea of ​​a new party sailing in Telangana, said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy for the media here. Ms. Sharmila, however, has a different perspective on her and we respect that. Everyone knows Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy speaks directly from his heart, he said. Mr Ramakrishna Reddy further said it was not an easy task to run a political party and the leader should always be willing to take a lot of blows. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy worked hard for 10 years before people voted him in power with a massive mandate. After the death of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy left the raging Congress and sailed with the YSRCP. Millions of people have supported Mr. Jagan Mohan during his trip, said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy. Ms. Sharmila had also worked hard and issued a padayatra across the State when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was jailed, he stressed. Ms. Sharmila is the beloved sister of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and we have no doubt that the YSR family is loved by the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. But as a party, we do not approve of its decision to launch a new political party, added Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

