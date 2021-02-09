International
Alberta extends the rapid COVID-19 testing program to carefree symptom staff
Starting next week, Alberta will expand its COVID-19 rapid testing program to include asymptomatic staff in several long-term care institutions, the next step in its goal of providing rapid testing for all staff. continuous care.
The expansion will eventually cover all 36,000 staff in ongoing care facilities across the province, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Tuesday morning.
Private, fast COVID-19 testing available in Edmonton
Three long-term care facilities have been identified by Alberta Health Services and will begin testing as early as next week.
The Government of Alberta will supply these tests for free and the tests will be done every week to get started.
If the COVID-19 positivity rate is more than five percent in the surrounding community, structures will be required to increase testing to twice a week.
Anyone who tests positive on a quick test will be asked to self-isolate and will be sent for a standardized test to confirm it.
Revera – which employs 3,000 continuing care staff in Alberta – has already started rapid testing at its facilities in Ontario and Shandro said the company is confident it will be able to start providing tests for its staff in Alberta.
We hope and expect that it will make a big difference in Alberta as well, ”said Shandro.
Alberta extends rapid COVID-19 testing to long-term care, remote rural communities
Rapid testing has already been deployed to 33 COVID-19 assessment centers, 29 hospitals, seven homeless shelters in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer and mobile testing facilities testing residents and long-term care staff and designated living facilities.
Pilot project in the workplace
On Tuesday, the government also announced a pilot project is already underway in northern Alberta that is part of a larger consortium that aims to develop a cost-effective system for reopening the economy during the pandemic.
About 200 workers at the Suncor Energy base plant in Fort McMurray and 125 staff at Fort McKay are participating in the rapid test project.
Asymptomatic participants are screened for COVID-19 in these settings twice a week for 10 weeks.
That way, workers who have COVID but do not know it can be identified before infecting colleagues or others who will prevent or reduce outbreaks, Shandro said.
The government has supplied 7,000 tests for the project. No positive case has been identified yet, but anyone who turns out to be positive will be isolated and placed for secondary testing to confirm it.
Air Canada, Rogers and Suncor are part of the group piloting the COVID-19 rapid test
The project is run by Creative Destruction Labs’ Quick Show Consortium and includes 12 companies including Loblaws, Air Canada and Scotiabank as well as Suncor.
At the end of 10 weeks, the consortium will share the results with Alberta Health and Health Canada.
