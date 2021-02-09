Draghi builds widespread support to lead Italian government, for now: WRAL.com

Former European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi secured pledges of support from almost every party represented in the Italian Parliament as he concluded political consultations Tuesday aimed at giving the pandemic-ravaged nation a new government, likely later week.

Italy’s last government, led by Giuseppe Conte, implied last month with the departure of a coalition partner. When the days of political strife failed to revive him, Italian President Sergio Mattarella urged the internationally respected Draghi to use his influence to try to form a government not seen by any political group to graze Italy through health, economic crises and socially driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

Draghi can report back to Mattarella as soon as Wednesday afternoon, after meeting with union and business leaders early in the day to hear their priorities, that he had managed to form a viable government together.

Among the opposition leaders who pledged to support Draghi at least for now was former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who heads the center-right Forza Italia party.

Italy’s next parliamentary elections will not take place until the spring of 2023. Following the last elections, held in 2018, Conte, a political rookie, led the coalition governments behind his back – a center-right and a center-left – consisting of quarrel partner parties.

Berlusconi, in remarks to reporters after his talks with Draghi, appears to have linked his party’s support to the duration of the pandemic.

A Draghi government would be one “founded on the unity of the country and the political forces without exception,” said Berlusconi, a media mogul who served as Italy’s prime minister three times.

He described the strange gathering of rivals from opposite ends of the political spectrum who were offering Draghi support as “the response to a serious emergency and will last for the time needed to overcome this dramatic health, social and economic crisis”.

How many of the positions in the Draghi Cabinet he is gathering will be filled by technocrats and how many by politicians remains to be seen. Despite its composition, the next government faces mandatory no-confidence votes in both houses of Parliament.

Eager to make an impact when the European Union is expected to begin distributing more than 200 billion euros ($ 240 billion) in pandemic recovery funds in Italy, right-wing leader Matteo Salvini re-marked his old Eurosceptic stance as practical concern for the future of the nation.

Salvini said the League insisted with Draghi that the policies of the future government pursue the interests of Italy in a European perspective. “The league, he said, would gladly be part of a government capable of putting the country back to work and creating new employment opportunities, including 1 million jobs under construction, thanks to a good portion of EU aid. of.

The largest party in the Italian Parliament is the 5-Star Populist Movement, which was in both Conte governments. With anti-establishment positions among its founding principles, the 5-Stars risk turning quarrelsome factions into straight schisms when its leaders call for support for Draghi in Parliament.

The movement, which sets itself up as a grassroots democracy, online, planned to allow its registered members to vote online on Wednesday and Thursday if Draghi deserved 5-star support.

The prospect of a Draghi government is also testing the Salvini-led center-right political alliance. Giorgia Meloni, who leads the far-right Brothers of Italy party, said Draghi would not get the vote of confidence of the party’s lawmakers.

But if lawmakers vote in line with the stated promises of their leaders, Draghi can expect to gain the necessary support with useful limits.