Collins stands close to failed no-confidence vote, says Mallard ‘ruined a man’s career’ | 1 NEWS





The National Party is planning a second attempt today to get Trevor Mallard fired as House Speaker after he “slandered and ruined a man’s career” on false rape charges nearly two years ago.

Three cases of serious sexual assault emerged in an independent review in May 2019, which looked at bullying and harassment in Parliament.

“We can interpret any sexual assault as serious, but three seem to be in the rape category,” Mallard told Breakfast at the time. “My view is that any serious sexual assault, man on woman, is rape.”

However, in December 18 months after the indictment Mallard issued an apology to the accused Parliament employee, admitting he was wrong.

The long battle for defamation cost taxpayers $ 333,600.

Yesterday, the National failed in a “no confidence” move to dethrone him, though.

But Collins this morning told Breakfast that she stands by her party’s stance.

“I have never seen anything in Parliament, I do not think anyone has seen it, where we have had the Speaker who slandered and seriously ruined, a man’s career, he knew he would make these allegations that were false, “from his admission, 24 hours after he had done them, and he went on to defend a defamation case brought in for 18 months at great expense to taxpayers,” she said.

“The fact that Trevor Mallard admitted shortly before Parliament ended last year that he knew 24 hours after he made the statement accusing this man of being a rapist, or somehow accusing him of being a rapist, that he was wrong, that I think it’s just extraordinary. “

However, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has continued to support Mallard as President despite the fact that he “made a mistake”.

Collins asked, “If she [Ardern] was the chief executive of a large international company, or a large company, and she had a senior manager who behaved like that, who continued to protect the vulnerable for 18 months at great expense to taxpayers and this man’s career and life, did she really mean? that that guy should stay at work? “

