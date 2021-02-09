International
London ‘s new diversity commission’ not to remove statues’ | London
The London Commission for Diversity in the Public Sphere is not about tearing down statues, but addressing the lack of monuments to people of color and instilling hope, its youngest member said.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced the 15 panelists who have been elected members of the new Monuments Commission to improve diversity in capitals public spaces.
Members include 27-year-old art historian Aindrea Emelife; actor Riz Ahmed; and social activist and founder of the Ligali campaign group, Toyin Agbetu, who made headlines in 2007 when he interrupted a service pursued by the Queen and former Prime Minister Tony Blair to mark the 200th anniversary of the act abolishing the slave trade.
Khan announced he would form the commission days after a statue of Edward Colston, a 17th-century slave trader, was torn down in Bristol by Black Lives Matter protesters last summer.
Emelife said the overthrow of the Edward Colston statue in Bristol marked a turning point, especially after artist Marc Quinn placed a sculpture of a black woman on the empty pedestal and this revived the idea that public art should mean something. I saw little black girls looking at that statue and it made me wonder if I had seen it since I was younger, how it would have inspired me.
Emelife, who studied at the Courtauld Institute of Art, recalls being one of the only black students there. During my work and life as a curator, writer and art historian, but also a young, black woman, I have often been in rooms that are not very different.
It made me wonder if there would be more public works of art that properly reflect London, and all its imam of cultures, perspectives and ideas, how different could London be? How does what we see every day, the statues we pass, the images that permeate our space affect? she added.
The commission will review what currently constitutes London’s public domain, discuss what heritage should be celebrated and make a series of recommendations that will help establish best practices, the London mayor’s office said. The commission is not being set up to chair the removal of the statues, he added.
It is not just about knocking down statues, but about creating new commissions that will inspire generations. And that’s what I’m most excited about, Emelife said.
She added: It has to do with what public art can mean and what it can do. It can inspire people, especially the younger generation. You could argue that with a good public art and a public domain that is more reflective of society, can this change inspire change within that society? Could this change inspire the way we view people of color, LGBTIAQ + communities, or people with disabilities?
After the year we have had, we need something that is inspiring, sparks debate and joy. This is art you see every day and it touches you in subliminal ways. If you pass by a statue of a black woman every day, the way you see black women will definitely change. You do not see them as broken, you will see them as worthy: take up space, be seen and celebrated. The same is true for people with disabilities and those who are LGBTQ.
