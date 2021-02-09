Koronavirus | The Army sets up a specialized unit to smell COVID-19





Casper and Jaya were the first to be trained to detect viral infection among staff.



Since November 2020, Casper and Jaya have been stationed in Chandigarh and Delhi to check samples and detect COVID-19 among soldiers sent to Northern Command areas. Both are military specialist dogs, Casper, a two-year-old male Cocker Spaniel and Jaya, a one-year-old female Chippiparai. They are the first two dogs trained to detect COVID-19 cases from sweat and urine samples. From the tests and operational deployment, it was concluded that volatile metabolic biomarkers COVID-19 are within the threshold of the ability to detect the sense of smell of trained dogs and can assist in the rapid and real-time detection of the disease, said Lt. Col. L. Coluret Surender Saini, Instructor at Armys Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC), Meerut. They can detect COVID-19 with 95% accuracy, he said. They are not medically accepted. They are used to control large numbers, said Lt. Col. Saini. Such mass screening reduces the number of Reversible Transcription Polymerase Chain (RT-PCR) tests needed to detect COVID, he explained. The samples identified as positive by dogs are confirmed through RT-PCR test. Eight more military dogs are now being trained, and they will be equipped by March. These include two Chippiparais, two Cocker Spaniels and four Labradors. From among the group in the Army, a foreign race and a desi race were first selected. The sensitivity and specificity of the results from the dogs based on the examination of 279 urine and 267 sweat samples during the tests were found to be very high, an officer said. Both dogs underwent 12 to 16 weeks of training with exposure to positive and negative samples. They were stationed last November 22 at a transit camp in Delhi and a total of 806 passers-by were checked. They also settled in Chandigarh, where they examined over 300 samples. Of the over 3,800 samples reviewed, 22 positive cases were detected. A dog can display approximately 100 specimens per hour with a rest period of five minutes after every 15 minutes. The United Kingdom, Finland, France, Russia, Germany, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates and the United States have already trained dogs to detect COVID-19, he added. With the successful test, more dogs have been introduced to the school. The previously quoted officer said the use of dogs in the detection of COVID-19 enables mass screening and increases running time for positive case management. In total, the Army has over 1,200 dogs of which about 700 are deployed for various roles. Typically, training begins at the age of six months and the dogs stay in service for up to about nine years. RVC recently began training four breeds of Indian dogs. These include Mudhol greyhounds from Karnataka and Chippiparai, Combai and Rajapalayam from Tamil Nadu.

