Drunk convicted driver Marco Muzzo was released on full bail in the crash that killed three Neville-Lake children

Drunk driver Marco Muzzo, who killed three children and their grandfather in a Vaughan, Ont. crash in 2015, was granted full parole.

The Canada Parole Board made the decision during a virtual hearing held Tuesday.

Appearing in front of the board via videoconference, Muzzo, wearing a dark-colored shirt, a face mask and shield, said the names of his victims for the first time in any official setting.

I would always like to start thoughts and prayers always with the Neville-Lake family, the Neville family and the Frais family, he said.

My heart bleeds every day, knowing that my actions killed their three beautiful children Daniel, Harry and Milly and a loving and perhaps extraordinary grandfather Gary.

His remarks came after four statements of victim influence were heard, including one read by the children’s mother Jennifer Neville-Lake, who says Muzzo has not yet taken full responsibility for his heinous acts.

I’ve never heard him say, I, Marco Muzzo, killed nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, five-year-old Harrison Neville-Lake, two-year-old Milly Neville-Lake and 65-year-old Gary Neville, she said. I, Marco Muzzo, am the man who killed Jennifer Neville-Lakes ’three children because I am a selfish and irresponsible drunk driver.

Neville-Lake said Muzzo consistently expresses his written idea of ​​repentance.

The 34-year-old was first given bail in April 2020. He was then given another six-month bail in November.

At the time of the deadly collision, Muzzo was on his way home from Toronto Pearson International Airport. He had just flown from Miami, where he was celebrating his bachelor party.

As Muzzo swiftly crossed a stop sign in his Jeep Cherokee and collided with the family minibus, the 64-year-old grandmother and 91-year-old great-grandmother of the children were seriously injured.

According to an agreed-upon statement of facts read in court, a police officer called to the scene said Muzzo had bright eyes, smelled of alcohol and had urinated himself.

A toxicologist found that Muzzo was about three times above the legal limit of alcohol consumption while at the wheel.

Muzzo pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated driving causing death and two counts of aggravated driving causing bodily harm. In March 2016, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, along with a 12-year driving ban.

Muzzo was released from a minimum security prison in May 2020 and has since been living in a community institution with special conditions.

These special conditions will also apply to his full parole, including non-consumption of alcohol, avoidance of drinking facilities, avoidance of direct or indirect contact with his victims, and non-participation in the Brampton or York Region.

The date of his legal release was 18 June 2022 and the expiration date of his sentence the end of his sentence is 28 July 2025.

Low risk of retaliation, says bail officer

At Tuesday’s hearing, the Muzzos parole officer outlined his plans to reintegrate into society and said he was at low risk of being reinstated.

She said Muzzo has been consistently positive since he was released on bail last year and has complied with all of his terms.

According to the parole officer, since his release, Muzzo has been keeping a job through his family business, working part-time and volunteering, building a homeless shelter for men.

He takes full responsibility for his actions, this is evident in conversations with him, she said. He shows insight and understanding in his work.

He will continue to engage in counseling for a long period of time.

The parole officer added that Muzzo had no prior criminal history, noting that he had several traffic violations on his driving record and was taken into police custody in 2012 due to intoxication by the public.

Asked about the incidents by parole board members on Tuesday, Muzzo said he felt very embarrassed.

The environment plays a big role, he said. Now that I knew what it took to be over the limit, it was a game at the time. Many times when I was driving I thought I was under, but I might not have been.

I was stupid, being younger. My priorities were a bit scattered.

Muzzo added that he has not drunk a sip of alcohol since the day of the deadly crash.

228 weeks have passed, he said. I take this seriously. I hope to add a comma to those numbers. I want to grow more, it keeps me motivated to do the right things.

It’s a slow progress of moving forward. Short-term, long-term goals were just moving forward.

To change the hands of time, I would like. I can only fix them by moving forward.

The mother of the children says that nothing has changed

After the hearing, Neville-Lake wrote on Twitter that Despite what happened today, Daniel, Harry and Milly will not return home. My dad is not coming home with my mom.

Nothing changed for me. My family killer Marco Michael Muzzo was given full bail.

In her statement of impact on the victim, Neville-Lake detailed her wide-ranging trauma, explained what it is like to hear her family killer speak, and expressed her continuing fear of seeing Muzzo in the community.

The killer of my family has forced me to endure so many deaths, so much pain in all areas of my life because of his reckless decision and actions, she said.

He scares me.

Neville-Lake and her husband, who also read a statement of influence to the victim during Tuesday’s hearing, asked the parole board to relocate Muzzo out of the province.

I did not think I could be more afraid than I already am, she said. I live in constant fear that I will see the offender.

Please do not give this drunk driver more privilege than he already has.

Grieving parents said Muzzo continues to blame others around him, including his family members.

He said whether he wanted to drink or not, he had to do it because of the expectations from the people around him, said Edward Lake. I feel that he does not regret drinking and driving, he regrets being caught.

The couple said they suffer from severe anxiety, nightmares and now seek help with minimal tasks.

I’m angry that my kids never got a chance to grow up, Lake said. I wake up every day crying. It’s scary when you want a hug from your kids and they’re not there.

He was my neighbor

During Tuesday’s hearing, another statement about the victim’s influence was read by Josephine Neville, Gary’s daughter.

My neighbor, Marco Muzzo, placed (my father, two nephews and nieces) in a coffin, she said. Since the offender was my neighbor, if people can not trust their neighbor, who can they trust.

I walked my granddaughter and nephews near his house.

She said the whole family continues to be devastated while experiencing extreme grief.

My mother and grandmother have not been the same, with long-term physical and emotional payments that will not go away, she said.

I want my dad back. My father was everything to me.

Full written decision to be issued

Board members said a full written decision will be issued in the next 15 days.

Muzzo has the right to appeal any part of the decision of the conditional boards within three months of its receipt.