China, Russia ‘aggressively’ targeting Canadians, CSIS – National warns

Canada’s intelligence chief warned Canadians on Tuesday that they are being aggressively targeted by hostile foreign governments seeking political, economic and military advantage.

In a rare public speech, David Vigneault singled out Russia and China, saying Beijing was involved in activities that are a direct threat to our national security and sovereignty.

You may think to yourself, I am not a national security person. I am a scientist, a business person, an academic, etc. “I’m not interested in geopolitics,” said the Canadian director of Security Intelligence.

Well, I can say for sure that geopolitics is of interest to you. And it is important that you know how you can be at risk and how you can protect your interests.

Address at the Center for International Governance Innovation built on previous remarks by Vigneault about how opposing states were targeting Canadians in espionage and foreign influence operations.

Read more: Minister of Public Security details China’s foreign intervention efforts in letter to lawmakers

He also showed the new willingness of Canadian governments to name names when discussing states following national security threats, particularly the governments of Russia and China.

The big change, Prof. Stephanie Carvin, a terrorism and national security expert at the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs, wrote on Twitter about identifying the two countries.

Also on Twitter, former CSIS analyst Jessica Davis, CEO of Insight Threat Intelligence, noted that the speech had touched on violent extremism, but focused mainly on foreign interference and espionage.

This is in line with the trajectory in recent years, certainly after 2016; terrorism will always be an essential function, but if we talk about strategic, existential threats, it all has to do with those foreign states.

Vigneault said China was pursuing a strategy of geopolitical advantage on all economic, technological, political and military fronts and using all elements of state power to carry out activities that are a direct threat to our national security and sovereignty. “

He cited Operation Fox Hunt, the Chinese Communist Party scheme to silence political opposition to its rule by using fear and intimidation against dissidents internationally.











CSIS says foreign actors involved in COVID-19 misinformation December 3, 2020



While foreign enemies have traditionally sought out Canadian political, military and diplomatic secrets, they are now more focused on research into computer systems in small start-ups, corporate boardrooms or university labs across the country, the CSIS chief said. .

Canadian companies in almost every sector are targeted, particularly in the biopharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, ocean technology and aerospace, he said.

CSIS has been monitoring the ongoing and sophisticated state-sponsored threat activity for many years now and we continue to see an increase in the frequency and sophistication of this threatening activity.

Hostile states had accelerated their operations since the start of the global pandemic, which had created a mature scenario for exploitation by threatening actors seeking to cause harm or advance their own interests, he said.

With more Canadians working from home, threatening actors are presented with even more opportunities to engage in malicious online activities, Vigneault said.

For example, we have seen the continued use of online platforms by violent extremists to recruit others and spread their hateful messages, anti-authority narratives and conspiracy theories about the pandemic to rationalize and justify violence. .

We are also seeing an increase in the use of cyber tools to steal sensitive information, carry out ransomware attacks and cause disruption. In addition, we remain aware of attempts by state opponents to spread misinformation about pandemic responses in an attempt to discredit government efforts and reduce confidence in vaccine proliferation efforts.

