Italys parties get excited about Draghi after talks to form government





By Gavin Jones and Giuseppe Fonte ROM (Reuters) – Italy’s left and right-wing political parties enthusiastic about the prospect of backing a Mario Draghi government after meeting with the caretaker Prime Minister on Tuesday as he wrapped up his second round of consultations. Draghi, 73, a former head of the European Central Bank, is expected to report to the Italian head of state and propose his list of cabinet ministers by Thursday, political sources said. By then he will know if he has the support of the largest party in parliament, the 5-Star Anti-Founding Movement, which is holding an online vote of its members over the next two days to decide its position. On Tuesday, 5-Star leader Vito Crimi said he had received significant assurances from Draghi about his goals over welfare policy and the transition to renewable energy, two beloved priorities for the party. Draghi also gave no suggestion that he planned to apply for a loan from the eurozone rescue fund, something the 5-Star strongly opposes, Crimi said after Draghi’s recent meetings with all groups in parliament. Earlier, Draghi had secured virtually unconditional support from the right-wing League, the center-left Democratic Party and the conservative Forza Italia led by 84-year-old former four-time Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. All party leaders said they were pleased with Draghi’s ideas on how to stimulate economic growth, protect the environment and tackle the coronavirus crisis. “We are all being asked to give up electoral calculations, tactics and interests in order to save the country in the first place,” Berlusconi told reporters. While there seems to be no doubt that Draghi will get a majority, he faces a difficult task by joining the cabinet team and the policy program to satisfy the bitter political enemies for a long time that are now in line to joined his coalition. After their meetings, the parties said there had been no discussion about ministerial posts. Draghi can either fill his cabinet with non-partisan technocrats, or elect representatives of each party to be more confident of their support when tough policy decisions are made. Many commentators expect a mix of technocrats and politicians. Political sources told Reuters that among the favorites for the top post of economy minister are Daniele Franco, currently number two at the Bank of Italy, and Dario Scannapieco, vice president of the European Investment Bank. (Additional reporting by Angelo Amante and Crispian Balmer; Edited by Mark Heinrich)

