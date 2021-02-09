Payment for world news

If you are encountering more and more free subscription parties while trying to read the news online, you now have a lot in common with Big Tech, facing global pressure to pay for the use of media site material.

This FT spoon reveals that EU politicians overseeing the new digital regulation in Europe want to force payments for news, echoing a similar move in Australia and strengthening the publishers’ hand against Google and Facebook. In the US, Senator Amy Klobuchar has said she plans to do so restore legislation to let newspapers collectively bargain with dominant payment platforms.

MEPs working on two drafts of European digital regulations, the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA), told FT that laws could be changed as they go through the EU parliament to incorporate aspects of Australian reform . These include the possibility of mandatory arbitration for licensing agreements.

Both Facebook and Google have tried to mitigate potential actions with initiatives that have generated some revenue for publishers, namely the Google News Showcase and the Facebook News tab. Google also agreed start paying French publishers for news last month.

But the two have caught a bill in Australia, with Google threatening to leave the country and Facebook warns it will stop Down Under users from sharing news if the legislation is passed in its current form.

Jamie Smyth in Sydney reports that most analysts predict that the “G exit” will deliver a significant economic shock in the short term, though not as dramatic as the $ 53 billion in annual economic benefits that Google claims it generates for businesses and consumers in Australia. .

Google and Facebook may have hoped to reduce the global push for payments from publishers by taking a stand in Australia, but the car shack seems to have attracted more support from lawmakers around the world.

The Internet of (Five) Things

1. Investors hit Amazon for bashing

A group of more than 70 investors with about $ 20 billion in shares has written to Amazon to urge it to stop interfering in its employees’ efforts to unite ahead of a major vote in Alabama. Mail voting began this week among more than 5,800 employees in Bessemer, a Birmingham suburb, marking the first attempt by U.S.-based Amazon employees to vote for union representation.

2. Reddit raises $ 250 million for $ 6 billion valuation

The fledgling online discussion forum, at the center of the latest US retail mania, has raised $ 250 million from private investors after advertising big brands. Late-stage fundraising gives Reddit a $ 6 billion estimate, excluding money infusion, doubling the final funding round estimate in early 2019.

Daily newsletter #techFT brings you news, reviews and analysis on the big companies, technologies and issues that shape the fastest moving sectors by specialist deployed worldwide. Click here to get #techFT in your inbox.

3. Bitcoin powered by Musk and Reddit

Alphaville has found early evidence of Tesla’s decision to buy $ 1.5 billion worth of bitcoin – in a discussion forum on cryptocurrency subcontracting. Our Tesla bet analysis says that experts in corporate treasury management think the move makes almost no sense.

4. The UK tracking application prevents 600,000 Covid cases

The once-misused NHS contacts tracking application has prevented the transmission of hundreds of thousands of Covid-19 cases, researchers at the Alan Turing Institute and the University of Oxford have estimated. The app has sent 1.7 million notifications to more than 21 million of its users telling people to isolate so far. Of those, researchers estimate about 600,000 cases were avoided in England and Wales by the end of December.

5. Irish data regulator under criticism for ‘abacus’ software

The Irish Data Protection Authority, the main regulator overseeing big technology companies’ compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation, has been criticized by privacy activists who argue that its IT systems are not equipped good for the task. A former employee described the current situation as similar to “trying to run your payroll system with a fat”.

Technical tools – Alexander application

Alexander is a mobile application and a digital platform for storytelling that combines audio, text and film formats in an intriguing effect, writes Saskia Solomon. It was created by Cameron Lamb, an Australian film producer, who helps explain why the $ 3.99-a-month service is packed with screen stars. David Tennant, Bill Nighy, Vanessa Kirby, Dan Stevens and Helena Bonham Carter are among the many names who have given their voice to this project. Ranging from 50 seconds to three minutes in length, the movies “set the tone” for the long narrated readings, which last an hour.