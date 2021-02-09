First flight for Japanese KC-46A Pegasus





Boeing has flown the first KC-46A tanker to the Japanese Air Defense Force. Wearing a temporary American Civil Registry (N6018N) instead of its JASDF serial number (14-3611), the aircraft made its first flight from Paine Field to Everett, Washington on February 8th. The aircraft will be delivered later this year. “Boeing KC-46 and its powerful defense systems will play an invaluable role in the security alliance between our two countries,” noted Boeing Japan President Will Shaffer. “The ability of this tanker to transport cargo and passengers also makes it a critical tool to support humanitarian relief efforts throughout the Pacific region and beyond.” The Japanese aerospace industry contributes 16 percent of the 767 airspace structure. Japan signaled its intention to buy the KC-46A in October 2015. It became the first overseas customer for Pegasus in December 2017, when it ordered an aircraft as part of a $ 279 million Foreign Military Sales agreement. A second tanker was added a year later, and another couple was contracted in October 2020 to meet the JASDF initial requirement of four, with at least two others being considered. They are likely to join the 404 Hikotai in Nagoya, which already operates four KC-767J early generation tanks. JASDF also operates four other 767s equipped with early warning air such as the E-767. Boeing hopes to secure more export orders for the KC-46A with Israel emerging as a major opportunity after receiving State Department approval in March 2020. On February 7, a government committee approved a large-scale military aircraft purchase program. wide, with the replacement of aged Boeing KC-707 Re’em Air Force Cisterns are a high priority. The broader deal could see Israel buying more F-35I Adir fighters, and possibly the F-15EX. Boeing, meanwhile, is currently under contract with the U.S. Air Force for 94 KC-46As, having been awarded two more contracts in January. The first row covered 12 planes and was followed by another for 15 on the last day of the Trump administration. The first Pegasus was delivered in January 2019 and by January of this year, 42 were in the service of the Air Force. On February 5, the New Hampshire National Air Guard 133rd Air Fuel Squadron received its 12th and final KC-146A to become the first unit to receive its full delivery. The 133rd had welcomed his initial Pegasus to the ANGB Pease in August 2019. The 133rd KC-46A 123rd Air Fuel Squadron arrives at the National Air Guard base in Pease on 5 February to complete the units inventory. (Photo: US Air Force)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos