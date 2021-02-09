Skal International will win the World Leading Tourism Association Award





After registration between 18 and 24 January 2021, voting began at January 25, lasted until midnight February 5, 2021. As a result of the competition, 182,475 votes were registered globally the prizes were distributed in 45 categories. Prizes will be awarded to the winners at the Uzakrota Global Summit at Istanbul at a gala event at December 2, 2021.

“I am humbled and honored by the news that Skal International was voted the World Tourism Leading Association by the Travel Summit industry partners. I was privileged to participate as a Panelist in ‘New Tourism Content; Adventures and Urban Events “during 2020 Uzakrota Online Travel Summit in December. I would also like to thank Skal International Izmir Kaan Yalcin“General Coordinator of Uzakrota, for a very successful and well-organized event”, said the President of SI World Bill Rheaume. Uzakrota has been ranked as one of the “Most Influential Tourism Events 2018 in the World” by The Netherlandsbased on Bidroom in the top 10, selected as one of the “World’s Best Events 2019” by Japanbased on HIS Journey to the top 5. This year, he was named the “Top 10 World Tourist Events” by South Africa Hepstar. “In these challenging times, Skl International has been committed to supporting the entire Tourism sector, with a particular focus on thousands of our members, Tourism professionals in almost 100 countries around the world. In one of the biggest crises of all times, it is necessary to intensify efforts, to appeal to collective understanding and an awareness that we are stronger working together.Therefore, our recognition at this award goes to all who make this possible, members of Skl International, “he said Daniela Otero, CEO, Skl International. Uzakrota Travel Summit is one of the largest conferences and venues for online travel agencies, airlines, hotels, travel agencies, travel technology startups, hospitality investors, venture capitalists, technology companies and distribution technology. Uzakrota Travel Summit is connecting the most prominent companies with the brightest minds and professionals of the travel industry around the World. Skal International is the largest global network of Tourism Professionals in the world promoting Tourism, Business and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism Sector who relate to each other to address issues of common interest, to improve a business network and to promote destinations. For more information about Skal International and membership, please visit skal.org. Press Release Contact: Burcin Turkkan – Senior Vice President It will be international PR / Communications and Digital Media [email protected] SOURCE Shall International Similar links https://www.skal.org/

