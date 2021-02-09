Sharmilas T plans to own, Jagan is not a party to it: YSRCP | Hyderabad News





Vijayawada: YS Jagan Mohan Reddys his close aides on Tuesday chose to distance Prime Minister Andhra Pradesh from the political ambitions of his sister Sharmilas. In the process, they also confirmed Sharmilas’ plans to launch a new party in Telangana by bringing together those who had admired her father and former CM Joint MP AP, YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Even as Sharmila met with supporters in Hyderabad on Tuesday, AP government adviser and YSR Congress chief Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told reporters in Vijayawada about the difference of opinion between Jagan and Sharmila. He also said that there was a political vacuum in Telangana, which Sharmila wanted to fill.

Sajjala added that there have been family discussions about the party proposed by Sharmilas for the past three months. According to him, Jagan had advised him against moving or even expanding the YSRCP in Telangana. He said the desire to start a new party was Sharmilas’s decision.

The TOI reported on Tuesday that it planned to call the new party the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP).

The Jagans’ interests are with the AP people and he has nothing to do with Telangana politics, Sajjala insisted. In fact, Jagan had advised Sharmila not to enter politics in Telangana. Shortly after coming to power in 2019, Jagan had become close to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. But in the face of this, the bonhomie did not last long as the AP and Telangana governments changed in water sharing and irrigation projects.

Sharmila, meanwhile, met with close aides from Nalgonda. She had announced that she would meet supporters of her father from all districts in the state. Many of the followers and supporters of the YSRs are gathering behind Sharmila. There is also pressure from Telangana Congress leaders who want an alternative in the state.

Sajjala also said that Sharmila and Jagan did not have any personal changes but did not agree on Telangana policy. Sajjala, who is close to the YSR family, acknowledged that the issue of reviving the YSR Congress in Telangana or launching a new political party has been discussed in the family for the past three months, especially as BJP performed exceptionally well in the Corporate Elections. Hyderabad Municipality (GHMC).

Jagan wants to have party-to-party and government-to-government relations with Telangana. He did not want to revive and expand the party there, he said. He added that Jagan will have nothing to do with Sharmilas party or Telangana politics.

Sharmila is planning a padayatra before or after the party starts, he said adding that she is planning to restore the welfare regime of her late fathers.

