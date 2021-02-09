Korea orders long-range domestic Air Defense radars





The administration of the South Korean Defense Purchase Program (DAPA) will spend KRW 46 billion ($ 41 million) to develop a new series of long-range air defense radars to be developed by LIG Nex1. The system is expected to enter service by 2027 and aims to cover the Korean Air Defense Identification Area (KADIZ). Korean media quoted DAPA as saying that the need to speed up the development of radars was driven by the incursion of Russian and Chinese aircraft in more than 150 cases between October 2018 and September 2020. The new radar will replace the old systems made by USA, in this case Lockheed Martin TPY-77. DAPA also said the current program will be taken from a previous plan to develop a domestic long-range radar that was abandoned in 2017 due to a lack of necessary technology. Currently in the LIG Nex1 portfolio is a Long Range Radar that closely resembles the TPS-77, but contains gallium nitride cells and personalized terrain capabilities for Korean mountain geography. While the technical specification of the new radar is unclear, the range is expected to exceed 470 km (254nm) of the TPS-77. The company has also successfully developed and deployed a multi-function radar associated with the KM-SAM medium-range surface-to-air missile. In addition to the TPS-77, Korea also launches a pair of Israel Aerospace Industry ELM-2080 Green Pine radar systems, used in conjunction with its MIM-104 PAC-2 Patriot surface-to-air missiles, all part of the Korean ballistic missile defense system . A second series of two expanded variants ‘Block-C’ was purchased in 2018, worth about 330 billion KRW ($ 292 million).

