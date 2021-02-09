



The globally integrated energy supermajor ExxonMobil was severely destroyed during 2020. The company reported a massive 2020 loss of $ 22 billion, its worst performance in nearly 40 years, as it was severely affected by the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price collapse in March 2020. By mid-2020 there were even analysts claiming that Exxon was a zombie company that only generated enough cash flow to service its debt but was unable to pay its substantial financial obligations. It was Exxon’s $ 20 billion loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 that sounded the alarm bells for investors. A key component of this loss was the $ 19.2 billion depreciation charges caused by significantly weaker oil and natural gas prices. During 2020 Exxon lost over 40% of its market value and was fallen from the Dow Jones blue chip industrial average, after nearly a century on the index, was replaced by software company Salesforce. While 2020 was a difficult year for oil companies, it was not as bad for Exxon as the figures make it appear first. Even the completion of two unsuccessful offshore exploration wells in Guyana, the Hassa-1 dry well in the Stabroek Block and the non-commercial discovery of the Kaieteur Block Tanager-1 did not detract from Exxon’s success in Guyana-Adjective Legen. Oil supermajor reported some quality oil discoveries during 2020 in Guyana and Suriname offshore, which are the focal points of the next major oil boom in South America. These included the findings of Redtail and Uaru in the fertile Stabroek Block in Guyana. Exxon, together with partner Petronas, reported first offshore oil discovery in the highly explored Sloanea-1 well in Block 52 1.2 million hectares. The oil superpower received approval from the Guyana government to continue developing Payara which is Exxon’s third oil project in the Stabroek Block. The operation is expected to pump 220,000 barrels per day starting in 2024, boosting Exxon Stabroek Block total oil production to 750,000 barrels per day by 2026. Similar: Oil hits $ 60 for the first time since the pandemic began

These discoveries allowed Exxon to update its recoverable crude oil resources in Guyana to more than eight million barrels of oil equivalent. This is a significant source of oil that is emerging as a powerful driver of profit for Exxon. Even more astonishing were the pre-pandemic announcements of early 2020 that Exxon’s Liza oil field is pumping crude oil into a low industry broken price of $ 35 per barrel, which is expected to fall further. In fact, Exxon’s 30% partner in the Stabroek Bloc, Hess, believes that with the introduction of Liza Unity FPSO in 2022, broken prices could fall to as low as $ 25 a barrel. These are impressive cut-off prices for deep-sea oil production, significantly lower than Brazil’s pre-salt offshore oil fields, where the average cut-off price is pinned by Institute of Natural Resource Governance at $ 45.50 a barrel. Exxon’s steep price for Guyana offshore is also lower than $ 46 to $ 52 a barrel rated from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas for major shale oil basins. A combination of those favorable economies and uncertainty surrounding the prospect of crude oil saw Exxon announces in November 2020 that was concentrating capital expenditures on the highest possible assets. In that press release, Exxon specifically identified Guyana and the Permian Basin, which will see both countries become major production and profit centers for the oil company. A significant number reported by Exxon is that during 2020 its focus on cost reduction reduced cash operating expenses by $ 8 billion or 15% compared to a year earlier. This combined with the recent oil price rally, which sees Brent selling for about $ 60 a barrel, warns of a significant increase in profitability during 2021, especially with Exxon’s focus on allocation of capital more efficiently. Related: Oil Agreement That May Destroy Iraq

While the short-term outlook has improved dramatically, largely due to the recent sustained crude oil recovery, the long-term does not appear to be positive. According to Rystad Energy consulting, the pandemic will cause peak oil demand to arrive faster than originally anticipated. The consultancy shaved four million barrels daily from its original target of demand, reducing it to 102 million barrels per day and announcing that it would arrive in 2028, not 2030. The rapid growth of electric vehicles and growing pressure to reduce emissions and global warming are putting significant pressure on Exxon in the long run. No matter how you expect it, Exxon experienced a terrible 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic, a long-term glut of global oil supply and the threat of a price war between the world’s largest oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, which caused oil prices to fall, had a strong impact on Exxon as well as its peers. Despite claims that the end is near for fossil fuels and increasingly stringent emissions targets and other emissions that cloud the forecast for major oil, there are signs that Exxon will not only survive but also thrive for at least a predictable future. By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com More key readings from Oilprice.com:







