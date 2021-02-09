Air Canada cuts 1,500 jobs, suspends more international – National flights

Air Canada is cutting 1,500 additional jobs and suspending more international flights as the airline faces major travel restrictions imposed to help curb the spread of new coronavirus variants.

Effective February 18, the airline told Global News that 17 flight routes to and from the U.S. will be temporarily suspended until at least April 30.

“Customers affected by bookings will be contacted with options, including alternative routes,” Air Canada said.

Roads affected across the US include:

Toronto to: Fort Myers (February 14), Boston (February 16), Washington-Reagan (February 17), Denver (February 17) and New York LaGuardia Airport (February 17)

Montreal in: Boston (February 17), New York LaGuardia Airport (February 17)

Vancouver in: Seattle (February 16)

Other affected international flights include:

Toronto in: Bogot (February 16), Dublin (February 12), Dubai (start postponed), So Paulo (February 16), Hong Kong (start postponed), Tel Aviv (ongoing suspension)

Montreal in: Bogot (February 13)

Vancouver in: London, England (February 14), Tokyo-Narita, Japan (February 15)











5:07 Canada’s latest travel rules / quarantine rules are explained





Canada’s latest travel rules / quarantine rules are explained



According to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, non-core travel accounts for about 15 percent of travelers returning to Canada by plane, many of whom are Canadian snowbirds who regularly travel to the U.S. and overseas for the winter.

Chief of Public Health Dr. Theresa Tam said the “simplest rule” is to limit non-core activities “as much as possible”, even if it means removing fat fines.

Her comments come amid a federal government crackdown on non-essential travel that includes mandatory PCR testing, required suspension of all flights to sunny destinations by major airlines and designated quarantine hotels expected to cost more than $ 2,000 for travelers.

Wesley Lesosky, president of the CUPE airline division, which represents flight attendants at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge, told The Canadian Press that more needed to be done if the country’s aviation industry were to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We appreciate the need for measures to prevent the spread of new variants of COVID-19 in Canada,” he said. “But restrictions must be accompanied by solutions.”

New travel restrictions have already dealt a blow to the airline holiday subsidiary Air Canada Rouge, which announced 80 layoffs last week and formally suspended its operations Monday as a result of the government suspending all flights. in the Caribbean and Mexico.

On Tuesday, Trudeau announced it was extending non-essential travel restrictions to include a mandatory negative PCR test for those entering Canada’s land borders taken within 72 hours of departure.

Trudeau said border officials could not legally return Canadians to the land border – but they could issue a “severe fine” of up to $ 3,000 in fines for failing to show a negative test and provide prosecution for those who require additional COVID- 19 tests and quarantine.

“You can not prevent someone staying at a land border point from entering Canada because technically they are already on Canadian soil when they talk to that customs official,” he said, adding that non-core travel represents approximately five per cent of people moving across Canadian borders.

0:34 Coronavirus: Trudeau says negative COVID-19 test will be required at land border crossings





The new measure enters into force on 15 February.

Federal government internal polls have consistently shown widespread support for maintaining tight restrictions on the Canada-US border until conditions change as the virus spreads.

The latest domestic government polls commissioned by the Privacy Council Office, conducted in late November and conducted by Global News using information laws, found that 41 percent of Canadians believed the border should be closed to all non-essential travel until a vaccine exists, while 35 percent think it should only be opened when the number of new U.S. daily cases approaches zero.

In June, a similar internal poll, also conducted using access to information laws, found that 40 percent said the government should not reopen the Canada-US border until U.S. cases approach zero. while 25 per cent said the border should remain closed until a vaccine is available.

– With files from David News and Global Press’ David Akin