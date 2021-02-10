International
SA government accused of ‘hiding’ coronavirus involving Australian Open tennis achievements
The SA government has vehemently denied allegations covering an old coronavirus case among international tennis newcomers who were touched in Adelaide for a major Australian Open event last month.
Main points:
- Health Minister Stephen Wade has rejected claims of a “double standard”
- The government said it was an old case and did not need to be publicly reported
- But Labor says this goes against the practice of reporting all cases, including old infections
The State Opposition said the Government was aware that a member of the group had previously tested positive for the virus, but decided not to disclose the information, despite having previously discovered other similar cases.
The group of tennis players and support staff were affected in Adelaide on Thursday, Jan. 14, and immediately began a two-week mandatory quarantine before Day at the Drive event on Jan. 29.
The exhibition tour came amid widespread controversy over quarantine arrangements for tennis players and was marred by its own controversy when Novak Djokovic withdrew a few minutes before the event and then appeared in the middle of the match.
Occupational health spokesman Chris Picton said the coronavirus case was made public only because of comments made to the French media by world number 29 Benoit Paire after his first-round loss at the Australian Open, and accused the government of a ” concealment “.
Mr Picton said despite the fact that the individual in question understood it was a support staff had been cleared, it was an “absolute double standard”.
“There have been numerous examples when the Government has held press conferences to tell us about cases they have known to have been old infections,” he said.
“There was a different standard for this issue than for previous cases.
“In this case, there was no announcement to the public. In fact, only through an international tennis player who complained about him yesterday, we were able to know what happened in this case.”
The Minister of Health turns back
Days after tennis achievements hit Adelaide, reports surfaced in the international media that one of the group had tested positive.
At the time, a tweet from the official Australian Open account stated that SA Health had confirmed that there was none with “an active COVID-19 infection” in “the entire Adelaide-based tennis team”.
Loading
It was later reported that a team member of one of the tennis players quarantined in Adelaide had returned a negative COVID-19 test result, having previously been tested positive and that the matter was not being counted in the total SA numbers.
Health Minister Stephen Wade today vehemently denied the Labor allegations, denying what had happened was a “case of secrecy and concealment”.
“It was not a positive case on the plane in the sense of being an infectious case, it was an old case,” he said.
“In any case which has been identified as an old case and has been counted before and is not infectious, it is not counted and reported.
“This is in line with national guidelines, it is in line with international practice and to be honest it is also in line with common sense.
“If you don’t do that, you end up counting twice every time someone goes from one place to another, you count them again.”
Mr Wade said that in this particular case, a “test result showed very clearly that it was an old infection” and was no longer considered under investigation.
“But more than that, the player had documentation confirming that the infection was old, that the person in question had been identified as a positive case overseas, that they had been cleared by public health authorities overseas,” he said.
Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier also defended SA Health’s treatment of the issue, saying it remains a policy to publicly report COVID-19 cases in South Australia.
“To avoid double counting of cases worldwide, if a case has been clearly diagnosed overseas, recovered and is not infectious, and has previously been counted in the international count, there is no requirement to report this publicly,” she said.
