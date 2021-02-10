Biden carefully violates Trump’s war policy

WASHINGTON (AP) In his first weeks in office, President Joe Biden wasted no time in laying out a party of the Trump administration’s top policies. He rejoined the Paris climate agreement. He ended the ban on travelers from predominantly Muslim countries. He canceled the Keystone XL oil pipeline. He changed the ban on transgender people serving in the military. And so on.

Biden and his team are tossing their finger around one of the most divisive legacies of Donald Trumps signatures: His moves just to start a trade war with China and oust some of America’s closest allies with a tariff hike on steel, their aluminum. and other goods. In the aftermath of seven decades of presidential support for free trade, Trump vowed to reduce the U.S. trade deficit and restore the millions of jobs lost in the U.S. factory.

After all, by most accounts, Trump tariffs came in very little and managed to antagonize some of America’s closest trading partners.

For now, however, the Biden administration appears to be aiming to approach trade with caution and advice. Most surprising, perhaps, is what Biden did not do: He did not call for Trumps’ trade war with China. He has not promised to reduce or cancel his tariffs on imported metals or end a stalemate that has left the World Trade Organization unable to function as an arbitrator in global trade disputes.

Instead, administration policymakers are focusing on other, unrelated priorities, delivering COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as possible and providing much more help to a pandemic-stricken economy, which has yet to regain nearly 10 million jobs lost since February.

He will take his time, said Mary Lovely, an economist at Syracuse University who is a longtime member of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Biden has repeatedly said he needs America to be stronger before taking on many of these trade issues.

One factor may be that overturning all of Trump’s policies could increase the risks for a Democrat who is close to unions dissatisfied with America’s first free trade consensus. Politically, Biden depends on reliance on Midwestern cities and manufacturing cities. These areas have suffered from low-priced imports from China, Mexico and elsewhere.

There is competition for voters in states that are in favor of (trade) protection, said Daniel Ikenson, director of trade policy studies at the libertarian Cato Institute.

Democrats are still shocked by Trumps’ surprise victory in 2016 and some of the trade-related factors behind it. Trump abandoned Republican Party modern support for free trade deals favored by American corporations that have deep ties overseas. Instead, Trump established himself as a populist advocate of long-suffering manufacturing workers a first American champion who would eradicate unfair trade practices and restore jobs in American factories.

For Democrats, Trumps 2016 victory, because of blue-collar voters, provided a tough lesson for the dangers of a trade policy that does not think about working people, but (to benefit) finances and agribusiness, said Lori Wallach, director of Public Citizens Watch Global Trade.

Aware of that lesson, the Bidens team, led by a president who rarely tires of affirming his lifelong ties to working-class America, has promised a trade policy that will create or protect jobs in the US.

We will use trade, in coordination with international and domestic economic means, to create a more inclusive prosperity for America and Americans, said Katherine Tai, Bidens’s choice to represent U.S. trade, said in a speech last month passed to the National Council on Foreign Trade.

Bidens’ vision, she said, is to implement a worker-centric trade policy.

The new president has promised at least one significant change from Trumps America’s trade stance – above all: Biden wants to mend ties with key US allies, such as the European Union and Canada, which were confused and angered by rhetoric mercurial and combat of the Trumps. and actions.

Eventually, anyway.

The mantra has been: No sudden movement in trade and focus on fighting the pandemic and providing more economic facilities, said William Reinsch, a former US trade official now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Consider Trumps tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum, which he imposed in 2018. Reducing or dropping these taxes would seem like a simple way to heal wounds.

America’s allies were particularly outraged by Trumps’ dubious reasoning for sanctions: By removing dust from a little-used tool of trade policy Section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act, he declared that aluminum and their steel posed a threat. for U.S. national security. It was a stinging insult to close allies like Canada who have fought alongside the United States in conflicts since World War I in Afghanistan.

However, the Biden administration has shown little inclination to move quickly on the issue. At her confirmation hearing, the next trade secretary, Gina Raimondo, avoided a question about metal tariffs. She told Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Only that she would consider his opinion that Missouri manufacturers are harmed by tariffs and will consider their needs.

Exerting political pressure from the other side, a coalition of steel companies and workers want to maintain tariffs. They sent Biden a letter last month arguing that they need urgent help in a weakened COVID economy.

Setting tariffs is always easier than removing them, said Wendy Cutler, a former U.S. trade negotiator who is now vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Biden even chose last week to reinstate aluminum tariffs in the UAE that Trump had removed as he stepped down. Trump, apparently rewarding the UAE for its move to recognize Israel diplomatically, had replaced tariffs with aluminum quotas from the UAE.

Imports from the UAE, the White House stated in a statement, could still shift domestic production and thus threaten to undermine our national security.

If the administration eventually decides to reduce or end metal tariffs, this can offset the impact by adopting a public works program that requires a lot of steel and aluminum. Or it could reveal the benefits of a U.S. acquisition that Biden has announced whose goal is to channel more federal dollars to support U.S. industries.

Then again, away from abandoning controversial national security tariffs, the administration may consider simply using them, but in a different way: To combat climate change.

In August, Peter Harrell, the next international economic adviser to the Bidens National Security Council, argued that if Congress did not act on the issue, the president could use Section 232 to impose tariffs on products and countries that pollute the air or to block investments in environmentally friendly projects.

The rapid use of tariffs has created a clear opening for a future Democratic president to impose broad tariffs and sanctions to combat climate change, Harrell wrote in Foreign Policy magazine.

The Biden team will also have to decide whether to rethink Trumps’ confrontational approach to the WTO, the Geneva-based organization that sets and enforces global trade rules. By blocking replacements at the WTO high court, the Appellate Body, Trump rendered him powerless to resolve disputes.

Biden could use the issue as a lever to persuade the WTO to adopt changes that the US has been demanding for years. These include facilitating Washington to raise issues against other countries for unfairly subsidizing their companies or for dumping products on export markets at artificially low prices.

You can get something the US has long wanted: Reforms, Lovely said.

Likewise, Bidens’s team is likely to be in no hurry to drop tariffs that Trump imposed on $ 360 billion in Chinese imports in a dispute over widespread belief that Beijing uses predatory tactics, including cyber theft, in its attempt to overcome technological dominance of the United States. U.S. policymakers across the political spectrum are frustrated by what they see as China’s illegal trade practices, the suppression of the Uighur minority, the suppression of dissent in Hong Kong, and aggressive territorial claims in the South China Sea. The Biden administration is unlikely to be eased.

Nathan Sheets, who served as Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs in the Obama administration and is now chief economist at PGIM Fixed Income, said he thinks before the Bidens trading team agrees to cut or cancel Trumps tariffs, it is likely seek sweeping changes in Chinese politics changes that can last for years, if at all.

It’s not like (fees) a piece of short-term negotiation: You give us x and you donate too, Sheets said. They want to keep the heat in China.