Testimonials of Pearl City Hall employees positive for COVID-19

TheCity of Mount Pearl said Tuesday night one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, amid an explosion in the subway region that has seen 42 new cases reported since the beginning of the week.

The city said in a statement that the employee works in the town hall of Mount Pearl.

That person is in solitary confinement and public health is tracking close contacts, including colleagues, the statement said.

The city says the employee has not been in contact with members of the public for work purposes or with those who have visited the municipality.

Pearl City Hall will be closed to the public Wednesday for additional cleaning, the announcement said, with updates given if others test positive.

The closure is the latest to affect the subway region in St. Louis. John, who is facing a snowball blast after a group of students at Mount Pearl Senior High contracted the virus.

Follows a positive case that closed the RCMP headquarters in St. John last week.

“Mount Pearl City is working to manage the risk to our community to the best of our ability,” the announcement said. “All employees are expected to follow the instructions of the chief health officer.”

