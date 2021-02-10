FIFA Club World Cup 2020 – News – FIFA Legends Kaka, Mascherano and Julio Cesar watch the seductive final

FIFA legends Kaka, Javier Mascherano and Julio Cesar asked questions by reporters at a press conference
They started by assessing the Tigers’ chances in the final
They later discussed whether football would lose a generation of young players as a result of COVID-19
The FIFA Club World Cup always gathers football expertise from around the world, so it was no surprise to see three FIFA Legends Kaka, Javier Mascherano and Julio Cesar sitting down for a press conference at Qatars Education City Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The reporters present, as well as those around the world who adapted to the live broadcast, spent about an hour seizing the opportunity to try out some of the game’s greats.
What are your expectations regarding Thursday’s final? Javier Mascherano: “I look forward to it and hope it will be a great final for the neutrals. Tigres made history by qualifying for the final for the first time as a Concacaf team. Bayern Munich has been a European powerhouse in recent years; “They are having a great time.”
What do you think to play here in stadiums that will also be used in the World Cup? Julius Caesar: “The stadiums are exceptional, with a fabulous infrastructure. Fans will be positively surprised when they see the stadiums for the World Cup!”
Qatar inaugurates fourth place at FIFA World Cup 2022, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
23 December 2020
DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 18: In this material image provided by Qatar 2022 / High Committee, Qatar inaugurates fourth place at FIFA World Cup 2022, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 18, 2020 in Doha, Qatar. Qatar inaugurates fourth place at FIFA World Cup 2022, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, ahead of 50% of the crowd capacity. The 40,000-capacity country will host seven matches during Qatar 2022 until the 16th round stage. Fans in attendance were asked to indicate negative COVID-19 test scores before entering the scene. (Photo by Qatar 2022 / High Committee through Getty Images)
If Bayern win the final, they will equal Barcelona’s achievements [of winning six titles in a year] – So, for whom will you take root? Maskerano“I was not part of that team, I arrived later. If Bayern win, we have to congratulate them, they have been the best team in Europe in the last two years and if they achieve that, they will enter. in history I’m sure Only fans do not want Bayern to win, so they remain the only ones in history [to have won six titles in a year]”
What is your impression of Tigres in this tournament? Kaka“For me, they are very trained, with a well-defined game plan and strategy.”
Julius Caesar: “I believe the coach prepared them very well for the semi-final and I was very surprised that they left so few opportunities for Palmeiras!”
What are their chances of actually beating Bayern in the final? Kaka: “It is fundamentally essential to have a great game plan if you are playing a team at this level. Bayern is definitely one of the best teams in the world at the moment. We will be pleased to have those two great coaches behind both teams. “.
Mascherano: “I’m sure the Tigres are going there with the thought of playing the match with their style and imposing themselves. They have always tried to impress their identity in the match.”
What is your view on playing without fans in stadiums? Mascherano: “The number one priority is definitely always the health of the people. FIFA and Qatar have gone through a massive effort to ensure that this competition can still continue. You have to remember that this is one of the few competitions that has fans in stadiums, which “It’s something that touches us emotionally. It gives us hope.”
Kaka: “I can not imagine what it is like to play without supporters. I have asked other players about this feeling because it is completely different. It is really really strange to score a goal and not feel the atmosphere of the stadium. It is really hard to imagine. “It’s a really good sign, however, to see 30 percent of the supporters in the stadium here. It’s a sign of hope for everyone.”
You all have experience working with children. Can you tell me what you think should be done so that this generation of future footballers is not lost due to the pandemic? Kaka: “I am still optimistic, I try not to dwell too much on bad things. We will not lose this generation because of this gap. On the contrary, this generation will come out of this stronger because they will have gone through a a completely unprecedented situation. “
Mascherano: “No one has a magic wand to fix this. I’m also optimistic. Yes, it ‘s true that young people have not been able to train, but we’re not going to lose an entire generation because of a year or a “At the end of the day, things will fall into place and adapt to the new reality.”
