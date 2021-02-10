FIFA Club World Cup 2020 – News – FIFA Legends Kaka, Mascherano and Julio Cesar watch the seductive final

FIFA legends Kaka, Javier Mascherano and Julio Cesar asked questions by reporters at a press conference

They started by assessing the Tigers’ chances in the final

They later discussed whether football would lose a generation of young players as a result of COVID-19 The FIFA Club World Cup always gathers football expertise from around the world, so it was no surprise to see three FIFA Legends Kaka, Javier Mascherano and Julio Cesar sitting down for a press conference at Qatars Education City Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The reporters present, as well as those around the world who adapted to the live broadcast, spent about an hour seizing the opportunity to try out some of the game’s greats. What are your expectations regarding Thursday’s final?

Javier Mascherano: “I look forward to it and hope it will be a great final for the neutrals. Tigres made history by qualifying for the final for the first time as a Concacaf team. Bayern Munich has been a European powerhouse in recent years; “They are having a great time.” What do you think to play here in stadiums that will also be used in the World Cup?

Julius Caesar: “The stadiums are exceptional, with a fabulous infrastructure. Fans will be positively surprised when they see the stadiums for the World Cup!”

Qatar inaugurates fourth place at FIFA World Cup 2022, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 18: In this material image provided by Qatar 2022 / High Committee, Qatar inaugurates fourth place at FIFA World Cup 2022, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 18, 2020 in Doha, Qatar. Qatar inaugurates fourth place at FIFA World Cup 2022, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, ahead of 50% of the crowd capacity. The 40,000-capacity country will host seven matches during Qatar 2022 until the 16th round stage. Fans in attendance were asked to indicate negative COVID-19 test scores before entering the scene. (Photo by Qatar 2022 / High Committee through Getty Images) © Getty Images

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium © LOC

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium © LOC

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium © LOC



Education City Stadium, Qatar © LOC

Education City Stadium, Qatar © LOC

Education City Stadium, Qatar © LOC







If Bayern win the final, they will equal Barcelona’s achievements [of winning six titles in a year] – So, for whom will you take root?

Maskerano“I was not part of that team, I arrived later. If Bayern win, we have to congratulate them, they have been the best team in Europe in the last two years and if they achieve that, they will enter. in history I’m sure Only fans do not want Bayern to win, so they remain the only ones in history [to have won six titles in a year]”

What is your impression of Tigres in this tournament?

Kaka“For me, they are very trained, with a well-defined game plan and strategy.” Julius Caesar: “I believe the coach prepared them very well for the semi-final and I was very surprised that they left so few opportunities for Palmeiras!” What are their chances of actually beating Bayern in the final?

Kaka: “It is fundamentally essential to have a great game plan if you are playing a team at this level. Bayern is definitely one of the best teams in the world at the moment. We will be pleased to have those two great coaches behind both teams. “. Mascherano: “I’m sure the Tigres are going there with the thought of playing the match with their style and imposing themselves. They have always tried to impress their identity in the match.”