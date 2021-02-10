India: Government should stop suppressing farmers’ protests and demonizing dissidents

The Indian government must immediately stop its escalating crackdown on protesters, farm leaders and journalists amid ongoing nationwide demonstrations against three recently introduced laws, Amnesty International said today. The organization also called for the immediate and unconditional release of detainees only for the peaceful exercise of their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Instead of investigating reports of violence against protesters and bringing suspected perpetrators to justice, authorities have sought to block access to protest sites, shut down the internet, censor social media and use draconian laws against protesters who have peacefully expressed opposition. their against young laws for a few months now.

We have seen an alarming escalation in the Indian authorities targeting anyone who dares to criticize or protest against the oppressive laws and policies of governments Rajat Khosla, Senior Director of Research, Advocacy and Policy at Amnesty International



We have seen an alarming escalation in the Indian authorities targeting anyone who dares to criticize or protest against the oppressive laws and policies of governments. The crackdown on those protesting the Citizenship Change Act is not over yet, as new efforts to quell anti-farm legislation protests have taken shape. The disintegration of dissent leaves little room for people to peacefully exercise their human rights including the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly in the country, said Rajat Khosla, Senior Director of Research, Advocacy and Politics. at Amnesty International.

At least eightleading journalistsand politicians have been accused of insurgency after reporting on farmers’ protests. They have beenaccused with misreporting, spreading disharmony and inciting riots through their tweets on Republic Day.

Mandeep Punia,a freelance journalist forCaravan,was arrested on the evening of January 30th, Immediately afterCaravanpublished a story in which he reported that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had sent activists to attack the protesting farmers. Initially charged with obstructing police, and later with violence, Mandeep Punia was detained for an initial period of 14 days without being allowed to meet with a lawyer, but was later granted bail.

On February 1, hundreds of IndianTwitteraccounts including those belonging to news websites, activists and actors were suspended for more than 12 hours after the government said users were posting content that incited violence because of their use of the hashtag # FarmersProtests. Twitter reversed its decision by the evening.

Authorities must stop threatening, demonizing and arresting peaceful protesters and stop treating them as anti-citizens or terrorists Rajat Khosla, Senior Director of Research, Advocacy and Policy at Amnesty International



Yet two days later, on February 3, the Indian government served one notification on Twitter to comply with an order to remove content and accounts related to hashtags related to the farmers protest. On the same day, many news media organizations reported that journalists access at protest sites were being obstructed by police.

Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called on 5 February for the Indian authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint, adding that the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression should be protected both offline and online. India is a member of the Human Rights Council and a State party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

The Government of India needs to engage and listen to its people. Authorities should stop threatening, demonizing and arresting peaceful protesters and stop treating them as anti-citizens or terrorists, Rajat Khosla said.

Amnesty International calls for the immediate and unconditional release of activists and others who have been arrested simply for exercising their right to peaceful protest and for the government to stop harassing and demonizing protesters.

The protest sites resemble a war zone as police erected metal and wire barricades, as well as concrete and stone blocks. More than 2000 iron nails are said to be scattered on the roads leading to the sites. Police allegedly blocked access to portable toilets built by farmers and will not allow street cleaners to clean up piles of debris, leading to concerns about the spread of infectious diseases. Internet services have been repeatedly suspended in major protest sites in Delhi and many neighboring districts.

Wallpapers

A peaceful assembly does not lose its peaceful character because of the sporadic violence or illegal behavior of some individuals. When a small minority tries to turn a peaceful assembly into a violent one, the police must ensure that those protesting peacefully are able to continue to do so and not use the violent actions of some as a pretext to restrict or impede the exercise of majority rights.

The blow toprotest:

Agricultural groups say more than 100 people have left mungon since the tractor rally on January 26, as well draconian laws both the uprising and the UAPA (Illegal Activities Prevention Act) were used to crack down on protesters. At least six elderlyare among 120 people arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in the capital during the Republic Day rally, according to a list released by Delhi police.

Editors Association of India, Indian Press Club, Indian Womens Press Corps, Union of Journalists in Delhi and Union of Indian Journalists, Reporters Without Borders have released all declarationscondemning crackdown on journalists covering the protests.