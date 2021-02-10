Marriott International expects to more than double its comprehensive portfolio in a deal with Sunwing Travel Group

The company plans to add 19 resorts to its powerful all-inclusive offer, expanding its presence in Antigua and St. Lucia

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced a significant planned expansion of its comprehensive portfolio through a long-term deal with Sunwing Travel Groups hotel division, Blue Diamond Resorts, which has a wide portfolio of resort properties throughout the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico. The deal is expected to lead Marriott to the list of top 10 global inclusive players, adding 19 privileged resorts totaling almost 7,000 rooms in six destinations and more than doubling the companies’ presence in the inclusive segment in 33 properties by 2025. Most properties are expected to be transformed into the Marriotts Autograph Collection by mid-2021.

We are excited to work with Sunwing Travel Group and expand into two new leisure destinations, St. Lucia and Antigua, said Tony Capuano, President of the Group, Global Development Services, Design and Operations, Marriott International. Diamonds Blue expertise in the comprehensive segment and high quality resorts will help these properties serve as excellent additions to the Marriott portfolio. Today’s signing is a testament to the scale and loyalty platform of Marriott Internationals, and we hope to provide travelers seeking an inclusive experience with more choices in the Caribbean and Latin America.



Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa

Marriott International launched its multi-brand comprehensive portfolio platform in August 2019 and has 9 hotels open throughout Costa Rica, Barbados and Mexico with an additional 5 hotels in Mexico, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Brazil. With today’s deal, 19 more are expected to join the portfolio. The platform will provide the 145 million members of the Marriott Bonvoy Society with the opportunity to earn and redeem points for the convenient concept, pay a price.

We are excited to enter into this agreement with Marriott International and to introduce the Blue Diamond Resorts hotel portfolio under their Autograph Collection brand, said Stephen Hunter, CEO, Sunwing Travel Group. Our award-winning luxury hotels will benefit from the world-renowned Marriotts’s prestigious travel program, all strengthening our mission to bring unparalleled holiday experiences to our clients.

The following resorts are expected to return to the Autograph Collection:

Mexico

Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa with 840 rooms

The 343-room Hideaway on the Royalton Riviera Cancun

Plans Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun with 566 rooms

Cancun Scene, Hollywood Plans, Plans with 332 Rooms

Royalton CHIC Suites with 457 rooms Cancun Resort & Spa

Dominican Republic

Royalton Bavaro Resort & Spa with 730 rooms

Royalton CHIC Punta Cana Resort & Spa with 320 rooms

Royalton Splash Punta Cana Resort & Spa with 525 rooms

Royalton Punta Cana Resort & Casino with 317 rooms

168-room Hideaway in Royalton Punta Cana

Jamaica

Royalton White Sands Montego Bay with 352 rooms

Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay with 228 rooms

140-room Hideaway in Royalton Negril

Royalton Negril Resort & Spa with 407 rooms

St. Lucia

Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa with 290 rooms

166-room Hideaway in Royalton Saint Lucia

Antigua

Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa with 294 rooms

Costa Rica

Plans Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica with 294 rooms

All-Inclusive Multi-Brand Portfolio

Given the growing demand for premium and all-inclusive luxury stays, Marriott International previously announced that it would use eight of its 30 iconic global brands in the all-inclusive category: The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin Hotels , W Hotels, Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio and Delta Hotels by Marriott. Today’s deal reflects the addition of 19 resorts to the Marriott Internationals Autograph Collection, a curated collection of extremely independent hand-picked hotels for their natural handicrafts and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality. Visitors will enjoy a comprehensive all-inclusive leisure holiday experience with a unique design aesthetic, enriching programs and redesigned dynamic dining options, along with improved spa and wellness offers.

Marriott’s commitment to clear the Protocols

Hotels in the Marriott portfolio are following Marriott Internationals ’commitment to clean protocols created alongside leading experts in food and water safety, hygiene and infection prevention and hotel operations. These protocols include masked clothing mandated for all associates within the hotel, and the use of electrostatic sprayers and disinfectants recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to clean surfaces in hotels. Moreover, the company has modified its food and beverage operational practices by creating a newly designed approach to in-room buffet and dining. Measures include but are not limited to contactless and low-touch service, digital menus, pre-chrome buffet options and a hybrid buffet with self-directed service elements around individual chrome-plated or packaged choices.

Note for future statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including expected additions to the Marriotts system, hotel renovations and brand transformations, our growth pipeline, demand trends for certain product types, and in certain markets, and similar statements about possible future events or expectations that are not historical facts. We warn you that these statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to numerous emerging risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including those we identify below, and Other risk factors we identify in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Records, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Risks that may affect future statements in this press release include the duration and scope of COVID-19, including the location and extent of virus resuscitation and the availability of effective treatments or vaccines; its short-term and long-term impact on travel demand, transit businesses and groups, and consumer confidence levels; actions that governments, businesses and individuals have taken or may take in response to the pandemic, including restricting or prohibiting personal travel and / or gatherings, or imposing exploitation or other restrictions on housing or other facilities; the impact of the pandemic and the actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies, travel and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of the impact of COVID-19s on unemployment rates and discretionary consumer spending; the ability of our owners and franchisees to successfully navigate the impacts of COVID-19; the rate of recovery when the pandemic subsides or when effective treatments or vaccines become available; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a deterioration in global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of the steps we and our property owners take to reduce operating costs and / or increase certain health and cleanliness protocols in our hotels; competitive conditions in the accommodation industry; relationships with clients and property owners; and the availability of capital to finance growth and renovation. Each of these factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements from the date of this press release and assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

IRPR # 1

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, USA and includes a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 major brands comprising 132 countries and territories. Marriott also operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation-owned vacations worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly regarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company updates, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. For more, contact us at Facebook and @MarriottIntl ​​at Tweet and Instagram.