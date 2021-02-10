Alleged Daesh supporter who tried for Lee Rigby in court for planning terrorist attack in UK

KABUL: As the latest sign of its growing involvement in Afghanistan, India on Friday pledged to build a $ 236 million Shahtoot Dam in Kabul to provide safe drinking water to 2.2 million people in the capital and increase irrigation equipment. all over the place.

Plans to build the dam were discussed during a virtual meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, with representatives from both sides signing an agreement at the presidential palace in Kabul.

The dam is part of a series of new development initiatives announced by India in November last year, with New Delhi also expected to run 150 $ 80 million community projects in the war-torn country.

Ghani thanked Modi for India’s role in Afghanistan’s development, adding that peace in Afghanistan was necessary for Central Asia. Modi, for his part, assured all Afghans that India would stay with them.

No outside power will be able to hinder our friendship or affect your growth, he said.

Appreciating the initiative, Tahir Qadery, Afghan daffaires in charge in New Delhi, said the signing of the agreement was a historic day for our strategic partnership.

Scheduled to be completed in six years, the Shahtoot Dam will be built along the Kabul River Basin. With a height of 92 meters, it was created to store 146 million cubic meters of water, said a spokesman for the Department of Water Management in Afghanistan.

It will provide drinking water to Kabul’s 2.2 million people, which will reduce, to some extent, the water crisis in the countries. At the same time, it will provide irrigation equipment for 4,000 hectares of land, Nizamuddin told Khpelwak Arab News.

The Kabul River Basin stretches across nine Afghan provinces, with the river itself a vital source of drinking water for the millions of Afghans who have faced a severe water crisis in recent decades.

A population boom and the movement of residents from villages to the capital for better employment opportunities have led to an increase in demand for clean drinking water. However, depleted groundwater resources, dry conditions of the region and only 362 millimeters of annual rainfall mean that there is not enough water for everyone.

Kabul’s population size is growing, the city is expanding, and our estimates show that over 70 percent of people do not have access to tap water, Khpelwak said.

New Delhi’s bid to build the dam is therefore of major importance to the near-dried nation and comes a day after India became the first nation to send 500,000 vaccines to Afghanistan to help fight coronavirus disease (COVID-). 19).

Ghani has pushed for deepening his war ties with India, which, since the Taliban ousted it in the US-led invasion in 2001, has spent $ 2 billion building a new parliament building, a dam mega hydroelectric power plant near the border. with Iran, and various reconstruction projects.

For these reasons, the Indian embassy and its interests have been attacked by militants in Afghanistan in the past.

Both Kabul and New Delhi blame Pakistan for organizing the attacks, a charge strongly denied by Islamabad.

Experts, however, believe that India’s growing interest and influence in Afghanistan is for its long-term goals.

India, despite its economic hardships, is one of Afghanistan’s leading donors and has spent $ 2 billion on reconstruction projects since the Taliban ousted them in late 2001, Saifuddin Saihoon, a professor at Kabul University, told Arab News.

He added that the two countries sign a strategic partnership agreement and that Afghanistan wants India to be the main player after the withdrawal of US troops from the country.

Afghanistan needs India for its interests. India has a rivalry with Pakistan and wants Afghanistan to manage its economy and security for its long-term strategic goals, Saihoon said.

Other experts exercised caution while analyzing India’s role in the country.

Afghanistan is a poor country and needs such help; people here welcome such help, Wahidullah Ghazikhail, who runs a small think-tank in Kabul, told Arab News.

May God ensure that this is selfless help without secret motives, he added.

However, Ahmad F. Samin, a former World Bank adviser, told Arab News that Kabul needed to act prudently in its ties with India.

At face value, the construction of the Shahtoot Dam can be seen as a positive step towards the development of Afghanistan. However, time and partnership should not be questioned not only in this project but other lesser known contracts also involving India.

The Afghan government needs to be more careful and cautious not to become a hostage to the rising tension between India and Afghanistan.