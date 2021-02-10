The second oldest person in the world survives COVID-19 at the age of 116 years





PARIS (AP) An 116-year-old French nun, believed to be the world’s second oldest person, has survived COVID-19 and is looking forward to celebrating her 117th birthday on Thursday. The Gerontology Research Group, which verifies details of people thought to be 110 or older, lists the birth name of Frenchwoman Lucille Randon Sister Andr – as the second oldest living person in the world. French media report that Sister Andr tested positive for the virus in mid-January in the southern French city of Toulon. But just three weeks later, the nun is considered recovered. I did not even realize I had it, she told the French newspaper Var-Matin. Sister Andr, who is blind and uses a wheelchair, did not even bother when she was diagnosed. She did not ask me about her health, but about her habits, David Tavella, communications manager for the care home where the nun was, told the newspaper. For example, she wanted to know if meal or bedtime schedules would change. She showed no fear of illness. On the other hand, she was very worried about the other residents. Not all the inhabitants of the houses shared the fate of Sister Andr. In January, 81 of the 88 residents tested positive for the virus and about 10 of them died, according to Var-Matin. After doctors declared that the nun was no longer infected, she was allowed to attend the mass. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

