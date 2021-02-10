The research of TTU engineering professors was conducted at the International Space Station | KLBK | KAMC





Siva Vanapalli

(Photo provided by TTU)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the Technical University of Texas: Repairing the International Space Station (ISS) is no easy task. It takes an abundance of individuals to accomplish it.Siva Vanapalli, Chairman of Regents Bryan Pearce Bagley and a professor ofchemical engineeringinTexas Technical UniversitysCollege of Engineering Edward E. Whitacre Jr, is one such individual who helps NASA achieve this goal. VanapallMicro-16 researchstudies changes in muscle strength in worms, known asC. elegans,to help better understand the muscle weakness that astronauts may experience in microgravity.C. elegant, a millimeter round worm, is a powerful model organism used to investigate basic biological processes conserved across species. “Our collaborative effort has led to the development of a microfluidic device for measuring muscle strength in this little worm,” Vanapalli said. This ISS experiment is unique in that more than 100,000 images of worms from seven generations will be collected and analyzed to understand not only short-term muscle adaptation to microgravity and radiation but also potential transgenic effects. Vanapallis work can eventually lead to slowing down or preventing astronaut muscle loss in the future. He will discuss his role in further detail during the NASA teleconference scheduled for Thursday (February 11) at noon CST. What: NASA Teleconferencing

When: Thursday, February 11, Noon CST

Who: Siva Vanapalli, Professor and Chair of Bryan Pearce Bagley Regents, Chemical Engineering, Texas Tech University The launch of the Cygnus spacecraft to supply the ISS is currently scheduled to take place no earlier than 11:36 pm CST on 20 February. Cygnus will conduct crew supplies, research (incl C. elegant) and equipment in the orbit laboratory to support Expedition 64 and 65 teams. Click here for information on how to view teleconferencing. Click here to read more about Vanapallis research. (Texas Technical University News Release)

