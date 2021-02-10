International
The group of tenants submits a letter to the province asking for help for the tenants
The NB Coalition for Tenants’ Rights is seeking relief from Prime Minister Blaine Higgs for tenants in the form of retroactive rental rates, a moratorium on evictions and a rental bank fund for people struggling to pay rent.
The coalition called for the lease easing in a letter to the Prime Minister issued on Tuesday.
The organization was formed by a group of tenants last year to help people navigate rental rules and regulations and work to change those rules.
Tenant rights issues in New Brunswick have come to the fore as a number of buildings in cities across the province have been purchased, only to see rent increases.
Group member Tobin Haley said the item on the wish list that looks most promising is the idea of a rental bank.
Their meeting with New Brunswick Service staff, Haley said, officials “did not look hostile to the idea of a rental bank and were actually quite interested”.
The NB Coalition for Tenants’ Rights proposes a rental bank that would provide tenants who are unable to pay rent “in this time of crisis,” Haley said.
The money would come from the chest of the war, which in 2015-16 was closing at $ 25 million. CBCNews reported in 2017 that the province had thousands of unsolicited security deposits sitting in a trust account.
“We know the pandemic exacerbates existing inequalities, we know the safety net in New Brunswick has giant holes in it,” Haley said.
“This is a way to … use the money, the tenants’ money, in order to provide people with support.”
Haley noted other countries in the country where this has already been done, including British Columbia, where interest-free loans are given to tenants in need.
Other requests in the letter have been made to the Prime Minister in the past and have been rejected.
Other ideas
The group recommended that a retroactive two-cent lease cap by September 1, 2020, be implemented until the COVID-19 Vaccine is available to all, and the province reaches the green phase of recovery.
Another requirement is for the province to reinstate a moratorium on evictions until New Brunswick is in the green phase. The eviction of tenants who could not pay the rent was banned by the Higgs government in the early days of the pandemic last March, but those restrictions were lifted in June.
Higgs said in January that he had no plans to implement ongoing checks during the pandemic, but he added that he has requested a report to see if rent increases are a widespread issue.
And the lack of reliable information is part of the problem, according to Haley.
Higgshas said the New Brunswick Service had received requests to repeal the law in 2020 compared to previous years, but the SNB is not pursuing lease solutions.
“Tenants who are notified of a rent increase they can not meet and then choose to move, this does not count as eviction by the government,” Haley said, making it difficult to know how many people are being evicted for economic reasons.
Other requirements include the province implementing housing benefits for low-income tenants using money from the National Housing Strategy, and the group would also like the province to establish a New Brunswick Affordable Housing Commission.
“I’m serious negligence that I have not acted on this already,” said band member Mathew Hayes.
He said there are 35,000 rental units considered affordable in the province and a rent limit will only ensure, “that people earning modest incomes in this province still have access to it.”
Randy Hatfield, executive director of the Saint John Human Development Council, said there are three things that need to be considered by policymakers.
“First, job vacancy rates are declining across major cities in the province. Second, monthly rents, average monthly rents are rising,” Hatfield said.
“And third, COVID is a game changer.”
He said people affected by more than $ 15 an hour, orphaned families, people with disabilities, people with fixed incomes and people who do not qualify for emergency response in Canada.
Negative gross negligence that I have not acted on this already.– Matthew Hayes
“We are going into the coldest time of the season and I think it is important to understand that what we are looking for today is not unparalleled,” Hatfield said.
The Nova Scotia government imposed a double rent increase capital and a ban on so-called renovations in November 2020.
Last month, Higgs said his government was talking to landlords to better understand the situation.
But Haley suggested the province take a different approach.
“We know they talk to landlords, we know they talked to developers, we would like them to talk to tenants as well in a meaningful and substantive way, not just a single consultation,” Haley said.
Minister’s response
New Brunswick Service Minister Mary Wilsonsaid she is aware of concerns about lack of affordable housing and homelessness and is working with colleagues to address them.
“The Residential Lease Tribunal is there to protect the rights of tenants and we encourage anyone facing a rent increase to contact the Tribunal,” Wilson wrote in an email.
Residential Residence Apartments The Act has a court that can review rent increases when tenants apply. Valerie Kilfoil, director of communications with the New Brunswick Service, said that between January and October last year, 30 people applied for a review.
When asked about the results of these, Kilfoil said the information is not available.
In her email, Wilson said, “Wewill will have more to say about this in the coming weeks,” but she gave no details.
