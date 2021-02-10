GameStop breaks below $ 50 per share after the short squeeze ends





The GameStop Corp logo on a smartphone and the Robinhood website on a laptop computer. Tiffany Hagler-Geard | Bloomberg | Getty Images The GameStop, the poster child of a recent speculative retail trade frenzy, fell below $ 50 a piece on Tuesday as massive massive printing went into effect and investors reserved profits. The brick-and-mortar video game retailer fell more than 20% in a low session of $ 46.52 per share on Tuesday, following an 80% drop last week for its worst weekly performance ever. GameStop closed Tuesday session 16.2% lower at $ 50.31. At the all-time high on January 28, the stock was trading at $ 483 a share. GameStop came to the fore two weeks ago when an army of retail investors who coordinated trading on the Reddit forum for WallStreetBets raised 400% stake in just one week. The brief squeeze caused great pain in the hedge funds who bet against GameStop, while the mania forced some online brokers to limit trading to a host of highly volatile names. Short interest in GameStop as a percentage of shares available for trading fell to around 50% on Friday from more than 130% two weeks ago, according to data from S3 Partners. So most short bets are covered and there is not any significant force from short sellers to continue pushing the squeeze. Trade volume also fell sharply this week as retail momentum slowed. Some on Wall Street compare the GameStop brief squeeze to Volkswagen in 2008 when the German automaker briefly became the world’s largest company. Other stocks that have seen high speculative trade activities are also unlocked. AMC Entertainment has fallen 20% this week after falling 48% last week. Koss has dropped 11% this week and 68% in the previous week. Wall Street took a breather as the rage came out limited within a number of names and seemed to have subsided. Many had been concerned that this could spread to other market areas and have a more negative impact on investor confidence. “We know the financial conditions are supportive and investors have become more enthusiastic. … But that does not mean the stock market is in a speculative bubble,” said Kristina Hooper, chief market strategist at Invesco. Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive knowledge and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.

