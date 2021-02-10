Promised $ 25,000 Musk Tesla EV to be sold worldwide, China executor confirms





Tesla is really good at boosting the hype wagon and comments from Tom Zhu, the president of the carmaker’s operation in China, should send fans and those scratching for a cheaper Tesla EV in a frenzy. On Monday, Zhu said in an interview with Chinese state media Xinhua Net (embedded above) that $ 25,000 electric car will be sold globally. We recently checked, “globally” includes the US, so, yes, it sounds like we are getting the promised Tesla for a very affordable time. In the interview, which you can watch with English subtitles, Zhu said that the next car will be, first and foremost, a car designed with China in mind. He said it is being built in a local research and development center – the first company outside the US – and the site will cover everything about this global model. “Vehicle design, vehicle engineering, vehicle development and vehicle testing” will all take place in the new structure, the executive added. The R&D center is the starting point for the final release of a Chinese-made EV that Tesla wants to sell around the world, Zhu said, though he gave no details on what shape or form the cars will take. Elon Musk CEO has hinted that in two cases ride on Model 3 sedan supports and take the form of ea hatchback. But Tesla also showed a sketch of one city ​​car in the past, which led to speculation this may be a much smaller car than one Models 3. Musk years ago promised an affordable Tesla of about $ 25,000, but revived the promise last year when he seemed a little more serious about starting such an EV. He said future battery technology and manufacturing processes will be essential to building such an affordable machine. Said battery technology is likely a few years away, but in the meantime, it sounds like work is progressing well for this affordable, global EV. Tesla no longer operates with a public relations department to submit requests for further comment.

