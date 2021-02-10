Without constructive international diplomacy the peace process in Syria will not move forward





I am more convinced than ever that without this, it is unlikely that any path to the constitutional path or any other will really move forward, Geir O. Pedersen told a turnout held online for UN correspondents after the conference. Syria has been gripped by brutal conflicts, economic collapse and a catastrophic humanitarian crisis for almost ten years. People across # Syria are showing us that it is more difficult than ever to provide food and basic household items. During the past difficult year, humanitarian workers have not stopped working for a single day. With their dedication and donor support, 7 million people are helped each month. pic.twitter.com/wf80jW4Bi1 – OCHA Syria (@OCHA_Syria) February 9, 2021 UN Humanitarian Office,OCHA, estimates that about 80 percent of the population currently lives in poverty and civilians face a range of risks from instability, arbitrary detention and abduction, to crime and the activities of terrorist groups. The political solution must be negotiated Meanwhile, on the diplomatic front, the UN envoy noted a lack of trust and confidence in the political will to compromise.[and] of compromise politikpaceto also. He told the Council that although many of the issues of concern to the parties are neither constitutional, nor even in the hands of the Syrians themselves, they are all related. I stressed that no existing Syrian or foreign actor or group of actors can determine the political solution to the conflict. It should be negotiated, said Mr. Pedersen. Moreover, he believes that while everyone accepts it, most players seem to want the other side to move first. Mutual and reciprocal steps The UN envoy supported the need for constructive international diplomacy that bridges existing divisions and focuses on reciprocal and reciprocal steps. According to Mr. Pedersen, steps defined with realism and precision can create the confidence and confidence needed to generate movement in matters in resolution 2254, which calls for a ceasefire and political solution in Syria. He said he would continue to engage with the government in Damascus, the Syrian National Council (SNC) and the two co-chairs with hopes of traveling to the capital in the not-too-distant future. Humanitarian entry into Al Hol Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at his regular press conference, spokesman Stphane Dujarric common UN concern over the situation of the almost 62,000 people living in Syria’s Al Hol camp, of whom 93 percent are women and children – many extremist women and children – more than 31,000 of whom are under the age of 12. On Wednesday, independent UN human rights experts called on governments to repatriate their nationals immediately from Al Hol, saying an unknown number had died while being held in poor camps in northeastern Syria. We and our humanitarian partners continue to provide comprehensive and rescue assistance to Al Hol, including food, clean drinking water, health facilities, shelter and a range of other services, he said. To help protect families from the cold winter temperatures, close to 4,000 tents have been replaced and essential items have been distributed, including heating fuel, blankets and winter clothes. The UN emphasizes the need for full and regular humanitarian access to the camp so that all residents continue to receive essential assistance, stressed Mr. Dujarric. Sustainable solutions are needed for all residents, he said, adding that any return must be voluntary, safe and dignified.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos