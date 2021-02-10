London executives urge government to allow TfL to hold milion 500m in vehicle duty: CityAM

Leaders of the London Assembly political parties have joined forces to urge Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to allow the capital to keep the milion 500m it raises in the Vehicle Excise Tax (VED) rate each year.

Led by Mayor Sadiq Khan, the leaders have written to the government demanding that London receive its “fair share” of funding.

They say the money could go to fix TfL’s damaged finances, but Shapps has already expressed doubts about the proposal, saying it would not be fair to the rest of the country.

The letter comes ahead of a new round of negotiations between TfL and the government on a new financing package for the operator.

Currently the money raised by VED is mainly used for road maintenance outside the capital.

The letter said: “Only a small part of the financing of national roads is intended for investment in London through the Major Road Network (MRN) fund.

“In practice, London has not received any of these funds, and any eventual allocation would be many times smaller than the contribution London makes through the VED.

“As a result, even before the pandemic, public transport fares were

effectively cross-subsidizes London road maintenance. ”

The letter noted that numerous Mayors, including Boris Johnson, had backed proposals for London to retain the tax.

He concluded: “Especially in the context of the large net contribution of our capitals to the Treasury of HM 38.8 billion in 2019 it is not fair to expect Londoners to pay twice as effectively for the maintenance of our roads.

“We are therefore making a renewed cross-party statement urging you to allow London to maintain its VED, which would go somewhat towards finding a lasting long-term solution to address the devastating loss of revenue that TfL is is experiencing and the great financial pressure Londons public services are facing “.

Admitting guilt creates the basis for new rescue talks

The city council has identified the tax as a possible tool to fix the devastated TfL finances, which have been devastated by the pandemic.

With passenger numbers down 95 percent in the first block, tariff revenue – which accounts for about 70 percent of operator funding – all disappeared.

But last week Shapps appeared to have poured cold water on the suggestion, saying Khan could not “simply raid the national budget” to fix TfL finances.

With the current TfL rescue package – its second so far – ending on March 31, the dispute raises the prospect of another round of trial negotiations.

Previous talks have been accompanied by accusations from both sides, with the October round particularly harsh.

The government has already raised $ 3.3 billion to keep the operator afloat, but imposed conditions such as suspending concession travel for under-18s and over-65s.





