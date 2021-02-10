International
London executives urge government to allow TfL to hold milion 500m in vehicle duty: CityAM
Leaders of the London Assembly political parties have joined forces to urge Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to allow the capital to keep the milion 500m it raises in the Vehicle Excise Tax (VED) rate each year.
Led by Mayor Sadiq Khan, the leaders have written to the government demanding that London receive its “fair share” of funding.
Read more: Grant Shapps: Sadiq Khan Cannot ‘Control National Budget’ to Regulate TfL Finances
They say the money could go to fix TfL’s damaged finances, but Shapps has already expressed doubts about the proposal, saying it would not be fair to the rest of the country.
The letter comes ahead of a new round of negotiations between TfL and the government on a new financing package for the operator.
Currently the money raised by VED is mainly used for road maintenance outside the capital.
The letter said: “Only a small part of the financing of national roads is intended for investment in London through the Major Road Network (MRN) fund.
“In practice, London has not received any of these funds, and any eventual allocation would be many times smaller than the contribution London makes through the VED.
Before Opening: Take the market jump with our early morning newspaper
“As a result, even before the pandemic, public transport fares were
effectively cross-subsidizes London road maintenance. ”
The letter noted that numerous Mayors, including Boris Johnson, had backed proposals for London to retain the tax.
He concluded: “Especially in the context of the large net contribution of our capitals to the Treasury of HM 38.8 billion in 2019 it is not fair to expect Londoners to pay twice as effectively for the maintenance of our roads.
“We are therefore making a renewed cross-party statement urging you to allow London to maintain its VED, which would go somewhat towards finding a lasting long-term solution to address the devastating loss of revenue that TfL is is experiencing and the great financial pressure Londons public services are facing “.
Admitting guilt creates the basis for new rescue talks
The city council has identified the tax as a possible tool to fix the devastated TfL finances, which have been devastated by the pandemic.
With passenger numbers down 95 percent in the first block, tariff revenue – which accounts for about 70 percent of operator funding – all disappeared.
But last week Shapps appeared to have poured cold water on the suggestion, saying Khan could not “simply raid the national budget” to fix TfL finances.
With the current TfL rescue package – its second so far – ending on March 31, the dispute raises the prospect of another round of trial negotiations.
Read more: Airline shares fall as hotel quarantine describes travel chaos until Easter
Previous talks have been accompanied by accusations from both sides, with the October round particularly harsh.
The government has already raised $ 3.3 billion to keep the operator afloat, but imposed conditions such as suspending concession travel for under-18s and over-65s.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]