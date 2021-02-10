French mayor challenges Covid curbs to open city museums

The mayor of the French city of Perpignan on Tuesday challenged the Covid-19 government restrictions and reopened four of the city’s museums.

“We can not stay locked up all our lives,” said Mayor Louis Aliot inside Perpignan’s Rigaud Museum, where, for the first time in months, members of the public were admiring works of art including a portrait of Marie Antoinette. the queen executed by the guillotine in the French Revolution.

The French government has banned the opening of restaurants, museums, cinemas and theaters to the public as it tries to contain the new coronavirus, which has contributed to the deaths of more than 79,000 people in France since the pandemic began.

But there is growing impatience from businesses forced to close and from right-wing politicians, for President Emmanuel Macron to ease restrictions.

The mayor of Perpignan is an ally of Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right Rally National party, which, according to opinion polls, will be Macron’s main challenger in next year’s presidential election.

Responding to Aliot’s decision to reopen the museums, the French interior ministry representative in Perpignan applied to the court for an order forcing them to close again. A decision from the court is pending.

At the Rigaud museum, visitors reviewing the collection of portraits of French queens described the opportunity to walk back through a museum as a breath of fresh air.

“We are deprived, very irritated by the lack of pleasure, the culture, the lack of Joie-de-Vivre,” said one visitor, a pensioner who gave her name as Francoise. “So here we are.”

Follow more stories at Facebook and Tweet

This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text.