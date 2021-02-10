The people of Shanghai are planning innovative holidays for the Spring Festival

SHANGHAI (China Daily / ANN): Shen Fei, a distribution worker from Luoyang, Henan province, is busy in his spare time preparing a special Spring Festival gala for his work colleagues.

Instead of joining the annual travel rush to return home for family reunions during the holidays, workers are staying in Shanghai.

“Many of my colleagues have decided to stay in the city this year because of the pandemic, so I decided to host this gala and invite them to perform,” said Shen, 50, who joined the food platform at online Eleme in Shanghai in 2018.

He said the gala would feature singing accompanied by guitar and piano, a talk show, dance, martial arts and recitations of poetry and literature.

The gala will be recorded before Lunar New Year night, which this year falls on Thursday, and the footage will be posted online.

Called “the largest annual human migration on Earth,” the Spring Festival 40-day travel rush typically sees billions of trips made across the country for family reunions.

However, due to the pandemic, people have been encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel during the holiday period this year.

In recent years, about 3 billion passenger trips have been made during the Spring holiday travel season, which this year runs from January 28 to March 8.

Wu Chungeng, an official with the Ministry of Transportation, said the number of trips made this year will drop by as much as 60 percent compared to 2019.

Ahead of the holiday, as Shen makes food deliveries near Nanjing East Road in Shanghai, Zhou Yan is busy planning a youth program to gain a better understanding of the city during the Spring Festival.

“On Sunday, we will bring together teenagers, other young people and families to start a three-day hike exploring Shanghai’s urban areas. Our destinations include city blocks with distinctive architecture and historic buildings,” Zhou said. , a Shanghai native who, with her husband, runs a regeneration business specializing in old properties.

She said most of those on the rise would be from other areas of the country who have decided to stay in Shanghai for the Spring Festival as the nation battles the spread of Covid-19.

“We organized a similar five-day trip around the city in late January, and participants were amazed that although they had lived in Shanghai for a long time, they were able to discover the splendor of the city’s architecture as well as its history. rich and culture, “Zhou said.

Both Zhou and Shen are trying to make the Spring Festival more interesting for non-natives who decide to stay in the areas where they work.

Many local governments and enterprises have introduced measures to encourage people to spend their holidays in cities and towns where they are employed.

In Yiwu, Zhejiang province, a county-level city considered the country’s smallest commodity trading center, the local government has announced 17 policies aimed at encouraging people to spend the holidays in the country.

With sporadic cases of Covid-19 reported in various parts of the country ahead of the Spring Festival, people staying in Yiwu during the holiday are each entitled to a 500 yuan ($ 72) purchase coupon.

They can also join a variety of free cultural and sports activities in public places such as cultural centers, libraries, museums and fitness centers.

The city hospitals and clinics will waive the registration and emergency treatment fees for outpatients from Sunday, February 21st.

Primary and secondary schools in Yiwu are organizing free winter camps for children whose parents are staying in the city on vacation and landlords have been encouraged to cut rents.

Many other local governments have announced plans to help employees who decide not to return home.

In Suzhou Xiangcheng District, Jiangsu Province, migrant workers are each entitled to a subsidy of 500 yuan, while in Shunde District of Foshan, Guangdong Province, skilled workers can receive subsidies of 400 yuan up to 1,600 yuan, depending on the level their expertise, according to Guang Ming Daily.

Zhou Dewen, economist and deputy director of the China Association for the Promotion of the Central Economic Democracy Committee, said many companies are providing generous rewards to keep employees.

“There are about 3 million non-local employees in Wenzhou, Zhejiang alone, and employers are willing to offer bonuses to retain staff at the end of the lunar year and in the early spring, when there is traditionally a shortage of workers,” said Zhou Dewen.

Chen Jianliang, chairman of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, said the Shanghai company will spend about 50 million yuan in subsidizing its skilled workers staying in the city for the Spring Festival.

More than 80 percent of the workers in the company, a unit of China State Shipbuilding Corp., come from outside Shanghai, who would be staying in Shanghai for the holidays.

Chen said during the holidays, most workers are entitled to a daily allowance of 500 yuan, lunar New Year dinner sets, specialty goods, leisure activities and health care needs.

Zhao Wen, a deputy director of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said, “Fewer people traveling will effectively minimize the spread of Covid-19 and also help control it when work resumes after the holidays.”

The privately owned Zhejiang Grandwall Electric Science & Technology Co. has announced an incentive package for its employees who stay in the country during the Spring Festival, including a subsidy of 500 yuan for compensatory holidays and two-week vacations in their cities after June.

Pan Jian, executive assistant at the company, said: “About 30 per cent of our staff members come from remote provinces like Yunnan, Guizhou and Sichuan. For each of those from outside Zhejiang who need to return home for the Spring Festival, we we are providing a compensation of 2,000 yuan per trip “.

Zhang Fei, a distribution worker in Shanghai for ZTO Express, and his wife, who works for a cosmetics packaging company, are planning to postpone their trip home until after the Spring Festival to reduce health risks during the busy period. of holiday travel.

It takes 12 hours to travel from Shanghai to their home in Anhui province, but traffic jams often double the travel time, Zhang said.

The couple has sent some boxes of food and clothes to their daughters, who are between 5 and 10 years old, along with money for their parents at home. However, Zhang regrets that his parents have to raise the girls and that he and his wife are wasting important time in their children’s lives.

Zhou Yongfei, general manager of Hangzhou Bapima New Energy Vehicle Co., based in the capital of Zhejiang province, said: “About 70 percent of our non-communicative employees will stay here for the Spring Festival. We are giving each of them a fee. of 100 yuan from February 1 on the eve of the Lunar New Year and another 200 yuan a day for the week after.

“Everyone is eager to return home during the Spring Festival, but with an increasing number of orders and hard work during this period, we are encouraging more employees to stay in Hangzhou for the holidays,” said Zhou Yongfei, i which oversees a large number of drivers.

According to economist Zhou Dewen, encouraging employees to spend the Spring Festival in the cities and towns where they work can bring many benefits.

From a business perspective, companies that have most of their employees nearby immediately after the break are in a good position to resume production and ensure supply chain sustainability, especially those with staff members who do not need additional training. , said Zhou Dewen.

Tian Jialu, a housewife from Shenyang, Liaoning province, whose three-member family moved to Shanghai in 2018, has devised a series of plans for the holiday.

“We will go to the parks if the weather is good and we will also take our daughter to an art exhibition and a concert,” she said.

Sending clothes and food to elderly family members at home, Tian said she would introduce a “flavor to her hometown” for their first Spring Festival celebrations in Shanghai.

“The pumpkins will be ready by midnight on Thursday and we will eat them to fall in Chinese New Year,” she said.

Wang Suping, 52, from Wuhu, Anhui province, will set aside her homework in Shanghai during the holidays. Instead, she and her husband will spend quality time with their 8-year-old nephew in town.

“I’m not planning any housework until the eighth day of the Lunar New Year, as I think being with our nephew is the most important thing,” Wang said.

He Fengqin, from Luzhou, Sichuan province, who also works as a housekeeper in the city, will miss a family reunion at home with her daughter and son this year.

“I will talk to them via video link on the eve of the Lunar New Year. At this critical time, I do not want to create any problems for our country,” he said.

She added that it usually takes two days to travel home by bus a trip that includes three transit stops.

“I will spend Chinese New Year with two friends from my hometown. We will have our traditional Spring Festival breakfast with glutinous rice balls stuffed with pork oil, peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds, sweet ottoman and “Crystal sugar. We will also go shopping,” he said.

Shanghai Film Advertisements and Authorities will host free or low-cost screenings during the Spring Festival for college students and migrant workers.

Zhang Wenhong, leader of the Shanghai expert team treating Covid-19 patients, said: “I want to thank the people who have decided to stay in the areas where they work for Chinese New Year.

Such gestures should be considered a sacrifice and contribution to the nation. “- China Daily / Asia News Network