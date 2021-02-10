‘US considers Russia a marginal player’ – Gazeta

KARACHI: The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) held a webinar on Russia-Pakistan Relations over the years and future aspirations on Tuesday afternoon.

Danila Ganich, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Pakistan, was the plenary speaker.

In his short speech, Ambassador Ganich said the prospects for Russia-Pakistan relations are bright.

They are based on the fact that there is a consensus developed in both countries in favor of partnership. We have common interests. They are stability, both global and regional. We have common interests in a stable Afghanistan and in preventing foreign interference in our internal affairs. [So] our relationship will grow further. As far as economic ties are concerned, the potential is not used to its fullest extent. My belief is that developments are happening right. We cannot artificially accelerate the speed of our economic cooperation.

The diplomat said some infrastructure projects at Pakistan Steel Plants need a reassessment.

The US does not believe in multilateralism

Speaking about Iran, he said: As for Iran, we must be honest with ourselves. No major company will interact with Iran on some projects because of the threat of US sanctions. Europe, which has promised to protect cooperation with Tehran, is simply silent. They will be silent if they are not given the courage by Washington.

The Russian diplomat says Afghanistan is the most promising area of ​​cooperation between Pakistan and Moscow

Mr Ganich said Pakistan and Russia have a mutually beneficial relationship. It will definitely get stronger in the years to come, but it will take some time. The most promising area of ​​cooperation is Afghanistan because both countries need stability in neighboring Afghanistan.

The Ambassador said that multilateralism is another fundamental common denominator [between Russia and Pakistan].

We also think that multilateralism is the best answer. Unfortunately Washington does not believe in this. I’m sure the Biden administration will face Russia and it will continue to operate in the spirit of the early 1990s. Basically they will try to maintain their superpower status. What is Russia in their view? Russia is a marginal player. I quote this from the doctrine recently declassified by the Trump administration [days]. There was a doctrine for the Indo-Pacific region. And Russia was mentioned there as a marginal player. They do not consider Russia a major player at all. We have this Congress where there are young people, they are aggressive and hostile.

Mr Ganich reiterated his reluctance for Pak-Russia relations because of fundamental common interests. As for the international arena I am pessimistic. What we are going for is a global confrontation.

Russia’s position in taking the form of CPEC

After his speech, answering a question whether Russia would be interested in using maritime communication through Gwadar and its interest in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Mr. Ganich said, We are developing our final position [on it]. Our position is taking shape. But what I do know is that when this project is successfully completed there will be a large number of opportunities to use this facility. We are monitoring. We need to take a look as soon as it is complete.

In response to another question, he said, Russia is also a developing country. We are not a superpower as the USSR once was. We have our own moderate resources. I’m not sure Pakistan has to expect a lot of investment from Russia right now. What you were looking for was a mutually beneficial investment which will give us some profits. We will not finance as grants or concessional loans. But we are willing to engage in mutually beneficial enterprises if there are though I do not see any on the agenda that will give us mutual profit.

Ambassador Mustafa Kamal Kazi moderated the event. In his introductory speech earlier he said he had fond memories of Russia from the time it was posted there.

With China growing, he argued, sustained changes are taking place in the global economy. The US and Europe, which pioneered globalization, now seem to be turning to protectionism. The real conflict there, especially in the US, is the huge income and wealth gaps.

The Chinas Belt and Road projects seek to promote inter-regional connectivity. Its the biggest industrial endeavor. India and the US are the only two countries that oppose it, he added.

Published in Agim, 10 February 2021