International
‘US considers Russia a marginal player’ – Gazeta
KARACHI: The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) held a webinar on Russia-Pakistan Relations over the years and future aspirations on Tuesday afternoon.
Danila Ganich, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Pakistan, was the plenary speaker.
In his short speech, Ambassador Ganich said the prospects for Russia-Pakistan relations are bright.
They are based on the fact that there is a consensus developed in both countries in favor of partnership. We have common interests. They are stability, both global and regional. We have common interests in a stable Afghanistan and in preventing foreign interference in our internal affairs. [So] our relationship will grow further. As far as economic ties are concerned, the potential is not used to its fullest extent. My belief is that developments are happening right. We cannot artificially accelerate the speed of our economic cooperation.
The diplomat said some infrastructure projects at Pakistan Steel Plants need a reassessment.
The US does not believe in multilateralism
Speaking about Iran, he said: As for Iran, we must be honest with ourselves. No major company will interact with Iran on some projects because of the threat of US sanctions. Europe, which has promised to protect cooperation with Tehran, is simply silent. They will be silent if they are not given the courage by Washington.
The Russian diplomat says Afghanistan is the most promising area of cooperation between Pakistan and Moscow
Mr Ganich said Pakistan and Russia have a mutually beneficial relationship. It will definitely get stronger in the years to come, but it will take some time. The most promising area of cooperation is Afghanistan because both countries need stability in neighboring Afghanistan.
The Ambassador said that multilateralism is another fundamental common denominator [between Russia and Pakistan].
We also think that multilateralism is the best answer. Unfortunately Washington does not believe in this. I’m sure the Biden administration will face Russia and it will continue to operate in the spirit of the early 1990s. Basically they will try to maintain their superpower status. What is Russia in their view? Russia is a marginal player. I quote this from the doctrine recently declassified by the Trump administration [days]. There was a doctrine for the Indo-Pacific region. And Russia was mentioned there as a marginal player. They do not consider Russia a major player at all. We have this Congress where there are young people, they are aggressive and hostile.
Mr Ganich reiterated his reluctance for Pak-Russia relations because of fundamental common interests. As for the international arena I am pessimistic. What we are going for is a global confrontation.
Russia’s position in taking the form of CPEC
After his speech, answering a question whether Russia would be interested in using maritime communication through Gwadar and its interest in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Mr. Ganich said, We are developing our final position [on it]. Our position is taking shape. But what I do know is that when this project is successfully completed there will be a large number of opportunities to use this facility. We are monitoring. We need to take a look as soon as it is complete.
In response to another question, he said, Russia is also a developing country. We are not a superpower as the USSR once was. We have our own moderate resources. I’m not sure Pakistan has to expect a lot of investment from Russia right now. What you were looking for was a mutually beneficial investment which will give us some profits. We will not finance as grants or concessional loans. But we are willing to engage in mutually beneficial enterprises if there are though I do not see any on the agenda that will give us mutual profit.
Ambassador Mustafa Kamal Kazi moderated the event. In his introductory speech earlier he said he had fond memories of Russia from the time it was posted there.
With China growing, he argued, sustained changes are taking place in the global economy. The US and Europe, which pioneered globalization, now seem to be turning to protectionism. The real conflict there, especially in the US, is the huge income and wealth gaps.
The Chinas Belt and Road projects seek to promote inter-regional connectivity. Its the biggest industrial endeavor. India and the US are the only two countries that oppose it, he added.
Published in Agim, 10 February 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]