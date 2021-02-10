International
Proud Andean Jeevi: P Chidambarams takes the phrase invented by PM Modi
The Prime Minister used the term in Rajya Sabha on Monday for people who, according to him, can be noticed in any agitation.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday described himself as a proud Andolan jewel, two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined the phrase in Rajya Sabha, about people who, according to the Prime Minister, can be seen in any agitation. Chidambaram further emphasized his assertion by calling Mahatma Gandhi the andolan essential jewel.
Jam jeevi andolan krenar. The quintessential Andolan Jeevi was Mahatma Gandhi, the former Union minister wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, with the hashtag iamandolanjeevi.
The term has not gone well with farmer leaders, who have led protests against the three farm laws, as well as the Opposition. All of them have accused Prime Minister Modi of using it for farmers who have been protesting peacefully against legislation on Delhi’s borders since November last year.
The prime minister came out with the term andolan jeevi at the Upper House of Parliament on Monday, while responding to the Thanksgiving Movement in President Ram Nath Kovinds’s speech at the House. Today we see that a new class of people have emerged. They can be seen wherever there is a protest, whether by lawyers, students or workers. They cannot live without protests. We need to identify such people and protect the country from them, he said, further calling them parasites.
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Harayana, have protested at three borders in the national capital — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — against laws passed amid chaotic scenes in parliament last September. 11 rounds of talks have failed to resolve the stalemate between protesting farmers and the central government. Farmers have two main requirements: a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (EMP) and full restitution of laws.
While the Center has consistently assured that the MSP will stay, it has categorically refused to withdraw legislation.
